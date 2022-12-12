Big Eyes Coin shows huge Presale Potential, just like Terra Classic & Tron did back in the day

Pre-sales are a great way for crypto projects to connect directly with their communities.

It allows them to showcase what they offer and what could be their long-term plans.

TRON (TRX) and Terra Classic (LUNC) are such projects which are widely affiliated in this regard. With that said, let's get straight to them and learn how to stack against something like . So, let's find this out!

Learn the Basics of Terra Classic (LUNC)

Starting the reviews at the first spot, you have the infamous Terra Classic (LUNC). As the name suggests, it's a downgraded version of the original LUNA but with an increased supply. LUNC is quite controversial regarding its launch, and it was not launched in a traditional sense, and there was no pre-sale.

Nonetheless, blockchain became operational again in the later months of 2022. Unlike its predecessor, LUNC lacks an on-chain stablecoin. A major reason for this is the criticism the development team received in the past. As for the use case, LUNC can be used for platform governance and basic on-chain transactions. According to its white paper, LUNC's projected supply stands at 6 trillion tokens, and this is a far cry from what you saw back when LUNA's reputation was at its peak.

Learn the Basics of TRON (TRX)

The next cryptocurrency on the list is undoubtedly TRON (TRX). It's an ERC-20 token that is backed by a decentralized setup. TRX was developed by Justin Sun, an Asian entrepreneur with previous experience with tech-related start-ups. Unlike something like LUNC, TRX is a utility token in a true sense. It's used to support digital content creators thanks to some clever technologies at the backend.

This way, viewers won't have to pay a middleman and, at the same time, enjoy total decentralization. TRX also brings a certain level of anonymity to the market. Creators can connect directly with their audience and provide a new outlook on digital entertainment. Keep in mind that it does have a steady supply of around 100 billion tokens. Its price point of USD 0.17 was at its peak in 2018.

Learn The Basics Of Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

In the third position, welcome Big Eyes Coin (BIG). This is a meme token that is primarily backed by its community support. BIG is a new contender in cryptocurrency. It's yet to be officially released to the public and is going through the later stages of its pre-sale. According to its website, BIG is quite different from regular meme tokens, and it's certified by Solidity Finance, a big player in crypto regulation and assessment.

This gives the token a certain level of transparency and distinguishes it from the rest of newly released shady projects. Its unique collectibles could soon be released into the market and benefit its holders. What's more, there are plans to put BIG through several charities. The allocated funds could be provided from a small portion of the pre-sale. Its token supply is retained at 200 billion, and less than half of it is separated for the pre-sale. At the same time, the remaining amount will be important in managing its liquidity.

How to Buy Big Eyes Coin (BIG) In Presale?

During the pre-release, visit their official web page to purchase Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Now you need to log in with your crypto wallet and choose a trade currency (USDT or BNB). BIG tokens will be available to withdraw after the pre-sale. Each USDT could lead you to 2000 BIG coins or less at this current rate.

Back in the day, when both LUNC and TRX were released in the industry, market makers were quite skeptical about their success. However, they gained millions of dollars in funding in a short time. If BIG plays its card, it could face the same fate.

