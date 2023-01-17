Big Eyes Coin, StepN, and Waves: Great Purchase Options in 2023

Proper analysis makes it possible to identify crypto assets that have the potential to leave you in a good financial state by the end of a trading year. Although analysis may not always be accurate, and predictions may not go as envisaged, it's still better than making a blind purchase. It costs you nothing to research promising crypto assets on your own, so ensure you don't miss this important step before buying any crypto asset.

As you prepare for a better year, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), StepN (GMT), and Waves (WAVES) are crypto assets you can research personally to analyze their potential. These crypto assets show great potential for value increase, and they could achieve this in the coming year.

StepN (GMT)

STEPN is a unique crypto project combining GameFi elements, blockchain technology, and NFTs to reward users for living a healthy lifestyle. The crypto project runs on the Solana blockchain. It is a fitness app that uses GameFi's play-to-earn mechanism to reward users for carrying out fitness activities on the app, leveraging NFT sneakers.

Rather than play-to-earn (P2E), StepN's mechanism is move-to-earn (M2E). Users earn rewards (in-game currency) for walking, jogging, or running, using the protocol's unique NFT sneakers. There are different NFT sneakers, each of which brings different rates of the app's in-game currency, Green Satoshi Tokens (GST), depending on their efficiency.

The platform has a dual token, GST and GMT. The former is the in-game currency and utility token, while the latter is the governance token and tradable crypto asset for crypto enthusiasts. The cryptocurrency had a brief profit stint during the year's first quarter, moving from a USD 0.1 all-time low to a USD 4.11 all-time high within a month. It has suffered a massive price dump, but crypto assets are gradually recovering and could yield fair returns soon.

Waves (WAVES)

Waves is a decentralized blockchain platform with multiple functionalities, including enabling the creation of decentralized applications (dApps), smart contract execution, and decentralized crypto exchange (DEX). The platform is an upgrade on most foremost blockchain platforms, boasting higher speed, greater utility, and easy usage.

The crypto project has benefited from constant upgrades, which ensures it remains functional and rewarding. It became interoperable with the Ethereum platform, and more additions have been made to its original design. Waves have a native ERC-20 token, WAVES. The crypto asset has an uncapped token supply, and it's used to make necessary payments on the platform.

Waves (WAVES) had a great run in the current year's first quarter, setting a USD 62+ all-time high, before losing its resistance to the crypto winter. The cryptocurrency has a high possibility of experiencing another great run soon, making it a potentially lucrative purchase.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin is a new meme coin that aims to bring a breath of fresh air to the crypto market. The new cryptocurrency stands out as a cat-themed token with great utility in DeFi and beneficial applications in the NFTs ecosystem. It is one of the most prominent presale tokens and has raised more than USD 13 million. The rising prominence of the crypto asset has caused huge FOMO, as many shares in the optimism surrounding its profit potential.

Big Eyes is tipped to be a great buy for crypto investors, and the smart ones that joined on presale are likely to enjoy higher gains than those that will purchase the crypto asset when it launches on exchange. The future looks bright for Big Eyes and taking a risk on it could be rewarding.

