Big Eyes Coin will send a wake-up call to all cryptos in 2023 -- How will Near Protocol and Apecoin React?

As in any fintech model, setbacks are inevitable; the sooner we realize, the better it is.

This way, it'll position us to come up with a strategy to counter the repercussions and the after-effects of these events.

The winter has never favored, generally, any market, and it's understandable why we're at an all-time low for most of the coins. Despite that, we see some projects blossoming around in the same space.

Let's take a look and figure out what separates a conventional token or a coin from the ones that own the charts even in these times. Heading to the current sensation, to begin with - .

Why Big Eyes Coin And Not Any Other Meme Coin?

After the collapse of many exchanges and a multitude of firms going bankrupt, the idea of opting for any cryptocurrency is always concerning. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) considered this fact and devised a plan proactively to mitigate the likelihood of such occurring. It has gotten itself audited by certified organizations and earned the document that asserts its legitimacy.

This one factor has dramatically enhanced the trust factor, and a surge, later on, was observed in more people coming on board. This has undoubtedly played a vital role in cementing the ties and adding credibility to the platform. Owing to that, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has recently been advertised, and the presale is still LIVE - it's stage 7, and it has raised more than 11 million USD.

The masses are rushing in, seeing the potential it has got, and the transparency it promises to its stakeholders. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a big cat that isn't restricted to merely security and transparency. It believes in over-delivering, and in this case, it lets its community shop without taxes. In conventional cryptocurrencies, there's always a price to pay - you're always deprived of a small percentage to manage your shopping activity.

This isn't the case with Big Eyes Coin (BIG) because it takes care of it. All you gotta think about is selecting what to buy, not calculating what percentage you would be paying for using the service. This feature sets it apart from its competition and is more of its unique selling point.

On top of it, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) establishes an online, or the other way said, a virtual space where the audience will get an opportunity to hang around, meet new people, widen their social circle, learn from their experience, adapt to their culture and turn the world into a global village in its real sense.

To keep the community engaged, the platform will organize frequent meme contests for the masses to showcase their talent and win exciting prizes. This will offer them a stage to expose their art to the world, and this practice alone can generate substantial economic activity if given due importance. There's a lot out for the BIG gang, and you only get to know it once you decide to be a part. So, why wait? Head to the links below and join the party!

What Does Near Protocol Primarily Do?

Like any contender to the Ethereum blockchain, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is designed to support decentralized applications. The primary difference is the processing power to compute a large number of transactions that impacts the network's speed and scalability. Hence, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) isn't a bad option.

Will Apecoin Grow In 2023?

Yuga Labs launched this very idea, representing a monkey with slouched shoulders. Over time, ApeCoin (APE) morphed into an apex of the NFTs industry.

It recently has observed another exponential surge after the "staking" model is introduced. Therefore, it's a green signal for APE coin holders.

Use the code for a BIG bonus: SUSHI442

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale:

Website:

Telegram:

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor