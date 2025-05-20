BIG FM launches high-quality digital platform BIG Live

New Delhi, May 20 BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, on Tuesday announced the launch of BIG Live, a one-stop digital platform which offers curated, credible and culturally-relevant content.

BIG Live brings together the power of storytelling, intuitive user experience and targeted advertising, the company said in a statement.

It delivers content across a wide range of verticals such as real estate, automobile, health and wellness, entertainment, travel, food, fashion, finance, technology and jewellery.

“BIG Live is a natural extension of BIG FM’s content leadership and deep audience understanding. With this platform, we are moving beyond audio to offer diversified, high-quality digital content that informs and engages,” said Abe Thomas, CEO, BIG FM.

Today's audience craves more than just information and seek fuel for their ambitions.

“BIG Live is designed to deliver just that. For advertisers, it opens a powerful new channel to reach focused audiences through contextual, high-impact campaigns, backed by our proven sales strength and market trust,” he added.

With this platform, BIG FM opens a new revenue stream while building a digital property that complements its core audio business.

With a sharper, more targeted and hyper-local approach, the radio network aims to help people connect better and build stronger communities, making it easier for users and service providers to engage and communicate meaningfully.

“We are thrilled to introduce BIG Live, a vibrant digital platform designed for users who aspire to stay smart, sharp and ahead of the curve,” said Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM.

“With this platform, we are presenting a content ecosystem where radio and digital come together to create a media brand that inspires and influences. It connects users with high-value content, serving as a hub where knowledge is blended with lively tone, encouraging meaningful action,” he mentioned.

