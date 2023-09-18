Big personalities participated in PM Modi's birthday Mahayagya - Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 18: When you have your hard work, honesty, social responsibility and God's blessings with you, then no one can stop you from touching the sky. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did this.

The immense success of G20 has put India on the world stage, the credit for the success of G20 goes to Prime Minister Modi, says Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri, National President of Khatu Shyam Dilli Dham.

Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri further said that this 108 Kundiyas Mahayagya was performed Khatu Shyam Dilli Dham on the auspicious occasion of Modi ji's birthday, wishing him long life.

Ghanshyam Gupta said that I am very happy that in this Mahayagya, the famous minister of Bharatiya Janata Party, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana and a politician of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shyam Jaju, an Indian politician and the current National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party.

CA Vishnu Mittal BJP State Vice President along with BJP leader Rekha Gupta and many MPs from Madhya Pradesh who attended with their entire families. This Mahayagya started at 7.30 am on Sunday in which lakhs of devotees and sadhus also participated. You can get an idea of the popularity of Shri Khatu Shyam Dilli Dham by coming here because lakhs of devotees and sadhus come from all over the country and abroad to seek his blessings.

On this occasion, all the trustees of the temple, National General Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, National General Secretary Ramesh Gupta, National General Secretary Pawan Singhal, National Treasurer Madhu Gopal Goyal, Treasurer Anil Gupta and Treasurer Naveen Garg, National Executive Senior Vice President Kuldeep Goyal participated.

