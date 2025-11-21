Big push for Northeast connectivity: IWAI signs Rs 3,000 crore agreements for waterway and logistics expansion

New Delhi, Nov 21 The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Friday signed major agreements worth around Rs 3,000 crore to strengthen inland water transport and industrial logistics in Assam and other states of the Northeast.

The MoUs were signed during India Maritime Week 2025 and are aimed at improving cargo movement, boosting river tourism, and enhancing passenger transport systems across the region.

The event also witnessed a review meeting chaired by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal. Senior officials of the ministry and IWAI reviewed key projects across Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, including those being developed under Central Sector Schemes.

One of the major MoUs was signed between IWAI and Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd. (APL) to transport Methanol and Formalin through National Waterways and the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route.

This agreement will enable industrial cargo movement from IWAI terminals at Bogibeel, Pandu, and Jogighopa to Bangladesh and Southeast Asia. For domestic movement, the cargo will also be transported through National Waterways-1 and 2.

The project is backed by Rs 400 crore in investments and is expected to help APL move its annual production of nearly 3 lakh tonnes in a cost-effective and eco-friendly manner.

For this initiative, IWAI will provide technical support, navigation facilities, firefighting systems, bunkering services, and access to terminals. APL will manage vessel operations and required clearances. The deal also includes the development of 10 tanker barges to support smooth cargo transport.

IWAI also signed an MoU with the Government of Assam to build an Urban Water Transport (UWT) system, also known as a Water Metro, in Guwahati, Tezpur, and Dibrugarh.

This system will integrate ferries and electric hybrid passenger boats with existing roads, railways, and bus networks to make water travel safe and seamless. The cost of this project is estimated at around Rs 1,000 crore, excluding land, and a feasibility report is being prepared by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd.

Speaking at the event, Sarbananda Sonowal said the agreements will help fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming the Northeast into a hub of inland water connectivity and industrial growth. He added that the government is committed to using rivers as engines of economic development.

Another notable agreement worth Rs 500 crore was signed with Heritage River Journeys Pvt. Ltd. to expand cruise tourism in Assam. This will help develop new cruise vessels and make river tourism more attractive along the Brahmaputra and other waterways.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor