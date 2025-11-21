Big-ticket projects drive strong real estate pre-sales in Q2FY26: Nuvama

New Delhi [India], November 21 : India's real estate sector posted strong booking momentum in the July-September quarter of FY26, even as new project launches slowed sharply, according to a sector review by Nuvama Research.

Pre-sales for the top 23 listed developers surged 31 per cent year-on-year to about Rs4.05 lakh crore in Q2FY26, driven by sustained demand and healthy off-take across key markets. This came despite a steep 61 per cent (YoY) decline in launch volumes among the top 15 developers.

However, the report highlights that the growth is mainly driven by big-ticket launches, including DLF's debut project in Mumbai, new offerings from Godrej Properties, and steady performance by Prestige Estates, who were major contributors to the quarter's robust sales. Excluding these large players, sales for the remaining top-20 developers rose only 3 per cent (YoY), indicating a concentration of demand in marquee projects.

Nuvama Research highlighted that developers remain confident of scaling up launches in the second half, with most of the top companies guiding for 18-20 per cent growth in pre-sales for FY26. The share of listed players in nationwide pre-sales stayed elevated at 16 per cent, reflecting continued consolidation in the market.

Sales volumes also showed healthy traction. For the top 20 developers, volumes jumped 18 per cent (YoY), supported by developers keeping price hikes in check amid affordability concerns. Average realizations rose only 4 per cent (YoY) but fell 17 per cent sequentially as companies prioritised volume growth.

Collections remained strong, rising 15 per cent (YoY) in Q2FY26, helping leverage levels stay comfortable across major players. Notably, developers continued aggressive land acquisition, deploying around 34 per cent of collections toward land capex in H1FY26, underscoring bullishness on long-term demand.

The report said the breadth of the housing cycle, product mix, and upcoming interest-rate cuts will be key determinants of the sector's performance going ahead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor