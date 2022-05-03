Big update on NRA CET 2022: What would be the Paper pattern? Eligibility criteria and Documents Required

The newly approved NRA or National Recruitment Agency will be conducting a screening test for students, i.e., the Common Eligibility Test (CET). The NRA has set up an expert advisory committee to recommend the common NRA CET exam pattern. The exam would be conducted online for students from 3 levels, i.e., Class 10, Class 12, and Graduation. The NRA CET is all set to replace the multiple examinations like SSC IBPS and RRB for government jobs.

The students have various questions regarding the recent standardization and common entrance examination since it will be changing the face of the recruitment process for government jobs in the country.

Various agencies, state bodies, and departments will consider the score of NRA CET for the recruitment process. Students can attempt this exam twice a year.

Benefits of the NRA CET Exam:

It has centralized the recruitment process to a great extent. The NRA CET is conducted twice in 2023 for students, which will help them score well. Students also have the provision for scheduling their tests and picking their choice of examination centre.

The candidate will no longer be driven to pay multiple application fees for various examinations. The establishment of NRA CET has also eliminated the travelling aspect of giving an examination. This will thereby reduce the financial burden and stress on the candidates. NRA CET will also work on the elimination of corruption and scams significantly. The best part is that there is no restriction on the number of attempts a student can make while appearing for the examination. As long as they fit the age limit criteria, the student can appear for the examination multiple times. Additionally, this common entrance examination will induce transparency in the hiring process for government positions, and the structure of exam conductance will ease the process for many students.

Here's all you need to know about the NRA CET 2022 examination:

NRA CET 2022 - Exam DatesThe commencement and deadlines of online registrations and exam dates are yet to be released. However, the examination of NRA CET 2022 is all set to be conducted online in the first half of the year.

NRA CET 2022 - Eligibility CriteriaEducational qualificationsSince the NRA CET 2022 exam will be conducted for three levels, secondary or class 10, higher secondary or class 12, and graduation, the eligibility criteria will vary with the category of the examinations. However, the primary criterion is that candidates who have cleared secondary, higher secondary, or graduation exams will be eligible to apply for the relevant NRA CET 2022 examination.

Age LimitThe age bracket for candidates appearing for the NRA CET examination will vary with the position that they are applying for in the government sector. There will also be eight relaxations depending on the job post and job description as per the norms put forth by the government bodies.

Attempt LimitThere is no upper cap set on the number of attempts a student can take to appear in the NRA CET 2022 examination. Therefore, as long as you are not breaching the age limit criteria, you can appear in the test twice a year for as long as you want.

NRA CET 2022 - Examination PatternThe exam will be conducted purely online, and the mode will be a computer-based test. This examination aims to screen the candidates for various non-technical posts in the Group B and Group C categories.

Further, the exam will be conducted in 12 major Indian languages, two of which will be English and Hindi. It will contain purely objective-type multiple-choice questions. According to the level of CET, the syllabus will be based on class 10, class 12, or Graduation as per the educational qualification.

There will be exam centers set up in about 117 districts across the country, ensuring less traveling time and cutting the costs for many candidates. There will be 1000+ examination centers across these districts.

NRA CET 2022 - Application form and required documentsThe NRA CET 2022 examination application form will be available online, and the interested students can fill it out.

There will be a fixed application fee, and the process will include registration, filling out the application form, paying the application fees, etc. An integral part of the application process will be uploading documents to the portal provided by NRA.

These documents are highly likely to include identity proofs, educational qualification documents, age, residence, and Bonafide proofs.

