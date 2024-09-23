BigBloc Construction to install additional 250 KW rooftop solar plants at Umargaon Unit

New Delhi [India], September 23: BigBloc Construction Ltd, one of the largest manufacturers of Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Blocks, Bricks, and Panels in India, has recently placed an order for further installation of rooftop solar plant of 250 Kilo Watts (KW) further to its already installed a rooftop solar power project of 450 KW at its Umargaon (Vapi) unit. This will amount to a total installed capacity of more than 700 KW at the Umargaon unit upon completion of the project.

BigBloc is strengthening its commitment to environmental sustainability by implementing solar power plants across all its manufacturing facilities. The company has already initiated a 625 KW rooftop solar project at its Wada Plant in Palghar, Maharashtra. With an additional 250 KW installation, the company’s total installed solar capacity will reach 1.3 MW. These initiatives highlight company's dedication to minimising its carbon footprint and advancing renewable energy solutions.

Mr Narayan Saboo, Chairman, BigBloc Constructions said, “We are thrilled to announce this significant milestone in our journey towards a more sustainable future. The solar power generated by these installations will not only offset a significant portion of BigBloc’s energy consumption but will also result in substantial operational cost savings. This financial benefit will enable the company to reinvest in its sustainability initiatives and further strengthen its position as a leader in the green construction sector. We aspire to implement rooftop solar power systems across all our plants, furthering our commitment to environmental stewardship. By investing in solar power, we are not only reducing our environmental impact but also demonstrating our commitment to building a better world for generations to come.”

Highlights:

The company had previously announced its plan to install a rooftop solar power project of 625 Kilo Watts at its Wada Plant in Palghar, Maharashtra.

The company aims to install Solar Power Plants across all manufacturing facilities

Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed company in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Block Space. Company's manufacturing plants are located in Umargaon (Vapi) and Kapadvanj (Ahmedabad) in Gujarat and Wada (Palghar) in Maharashtra. It is among very few companies in AAC industry to generate carbon credits. Previously the company had announced installation of 625 KW rooftop solar power project at Wada, Maharashtra with an investment of about Rs 2.5 crore. The company is in the process of setting up another rooftop solar plant in the Kapadvanj unit. Company will be able to replace approximately 33% of its power requirement at its plant with renewable green energy – solar power.

On business front, the company has reported 5 year CAGR of 19% in Sales and over 80% in Net Profit.

About BigBloc Constructions:

https://nxtbloc.in/

BigBloc Construction Limited is India's leading AAC block manufacturing company. The Company markets its products under the brand name ‘NXTBLOC’. The company has executed over 2,000 projects so far and has another 1,500 plus in the pipeline. The company's clients include Lodha, Adani Realty, IndiaBulls Real Estate, Prestige, Piramal, Oberoi Realty, Shirke Group, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Raheja, PSP Projects, L&T, and Sunteck, Sethia Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Dosti Group, Purvankara Ltd among others. Green and non-toxic building construction material, AAC blocks are lightweight, soundproof, and fire resistant, offer superior build quality, eco-friendly and economical too compared to traditional bricks.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor