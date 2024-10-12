BigBloc’s Starbigbloc Building Material To install 800 KW solar rooftop power project at Kheda Unit

Highlights:

The company had previously announced its plan to install a rooftop solar power project of 700 Kilo Watts at its Umbergaon Plant and 625 Kilo Watts Wada Plant in Palghar, Maharashtra.

With the new solar plant, BigBloc constructions and subsidiaries will achieve 3475 KW of solar output

As a part of its commitment to the Green Initiative, the company aims to install Solar Power Plants across all manufacturing facilities

Surat(Gujarat) [India] October 12: Starbigbloc Building Material Limited, a material subsidiary of BigBloc Construction Ltd, has recently placed order for installation of rooftop solar plant of 800 KW solar rooftop power project at its Kheda Unit. Additionally, a 1350 KW solar rooftop system will be installed at the newly established facility under the joint venture viz. Siam Cement Bigbloc Construction Technologies Private Limited. With a total investment of Rs 7.23 crore, the installation is expected to complete by the end of financial year (March 31, 2025).

BigBloc Constructions Ltd.'s commitment to the Green Initiative is aimed at fostering a sustainable environment and reducing carbon footprint. Implementing solar power plants across all its manufacturing facilities is in alignment with the company's goal of creating a greener future. Previously, the company has successfully installed a rooftop solar power project of 700 KW at Umargaon Plant and 625 KW at Wada Plant. With this announcement of new order for an additional 2150 KW, BigBloc's total solar capacity will now reach approximately 3475 KW across the Company and its subsidiaries.

These initiatives highlight company's dedication to minimizing its carbon footprint and advancing renewable energy solutions.

Mr Narayan Saboo, Chairman, BigBloc Constructions said, “We at BigBloc Construction Limited have always been conscious of our role in creating a more sustainable environment. Apart from installing 800 KW solar project at Starbigbloc Building Material plant, a 1350 KW solar rooftop system will be installed at our joint venture Siam Cement Bigbloc Construction Technologies Pvt Ltd. These initiatives are testament to our commitment to sustainability and our belief in the power of innovative solutions. The solar power generated by these installations will not only offset a significant portion of BigBloc’s energy consumption but will also result in substantial operational cost savings.”

Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed company in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Block Space. Company's manufacturing plants are located in Umargaon (Vapi) and Kapadvanj (Ahmedabad) in Gujarat and Wada (Palghar) in Maharashtra. It is among very few companies in AAC industry to generate carbon credits. BigBloc Construction Ltd entered a joint venture with Thailand’s SCG International to form SIAM Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies Pvt Ltd. With the plant situated in Kheda, Gujarat, this joint venture is aimed at introducing next-generation walling solutions to the Indian market.

About BigBloc Constructions

BigBloc Construction Limited is India's leading AAC block manufacturing company. The Company markets its products under the brand name ‘NXTBLOC’. The company has executed over 2,000 projects so far and has another 1,500 plus in the pipeline. The company's clients include Lodha, Adani Realty, IndiaBulls Real Estate, Prestige, Piramal, Oberoi Realty, Shirke Group, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Raheja, PSP Projects, L&T, and Sunteck, Sethia Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Dosti Group, Purvankara Ltd among others. Green and non-toxic building construction material, AAC blocks are lightweight, soundproof, and fire resistant, offer superior build quality, eco-friendly and economical too compared to traditional bricks.

