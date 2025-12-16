BigCloudy Launches Digital Tree Plantation App with Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan

VMPL

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: Maharashtra's Minister of Water Resources, Disaster Management and Kumbh Mela, Shri Girish Mahajan Sir, officially inaugurated the platform at a ceremony held at 10:00 AM, marking a significant milestone in the city's environmental governance. BigCloudy, a leading technology solutions provider, today launched its Tree Plantation Mobile App 'Hareet Nashik, Smart Nashik' in partnership with Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Key Features:

* Digital identity for every planted tree with geo-tagged location tracking

* Real-time selfie upload and timestamp documentation

* Live counter tracking total trees planted citywide

* Trilingual interface in Marathi, Hindi, and English

* Order form for requesting a minimum of 25 free saplings from the Nashik Municipal Corporation

* Centralized municipal dashboard for survival rate monitoring

* Free download available by clicking on https://app.bigcloudy.com/hareet-nashik.apk

Solving Urban Forestry Accountability

The 'Hareet Nashik' mobile application is hosted on BigCloudy's server itself. BigCloudy is a web hosting provider.

BigCloudy's Hareet Nashik application addresses critical challenges in urban tree plantation programs, where survival rates and accountability have historically remained difficult to track. The platform creates a permanent digital solution to record each sapling, enabling citizens to document their environmental contributions while providing municipal authorities with actionable data on plantation activities citywide.

"Every tree planted through our app receives a digital identity complete with planter photograph, GPS coordinates, and growth tracking capabilities," said a BigCloudy representative. "This transforms tree plantation from a ceremonial event into a measurable, transparent process."

How It Works

Users simply plant a sapling, capture a selfie with the tree, and upload the geo-tagged photograph through the app. The information automatically enters Nashik's digital green registry, creating a living document that tracks the tree's journey from sapling to maturity. Citizens can monitor real-time plantation counts and progress across neighbourhoods. Community groups and organizations can request bulk saplings through the integrated order form, with Nashik Municipal Corporation providing a minimum of 25 plants free of cost.

Supporting Green Nashik, Smart Nashik

Nashik, known for its historic temples, vineyards, and as the host city of Kumbh Mela, is strengthening its environmental legacy through this digital initiative. Developed specifically to support the Nashik Municipal Corporation's Green Nashik, Smart Nashik movement, the platform underwent intensive development to ensure accessibility across all demographics. The trilingual interface enables participation from all sections of society.

Minister Mahajan's participation provides governmental endorsement and aligns with Maharashtra's strategy of leveraging technology for environmental governance.

Availability

To download the 'Hareet Nashik, Smart Nashik' app, simply click on this link: https://app.bigcloudy.com/hareet-nashik.apk. or scan the QR code given below:

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor