Biggest Battery, Lightest Build -- TECNO Spark Go 5G Brings 'Double up' Power to Young India

New Delhi [India], August 14: TECNO, the global smartphone brand known for bringing next-gen technology to the masses, today announced the launch of the Spark Go 5G a powerful, stylish, and reliable 5G device built for India's ambitious digital generation.

From students attending online classes in small towns, to creators capturing street reels, to professionals hustling between day jobs and passion projects Spark Go 5G is designed to keep pace without breaking the bank.

Living up to TECNO's "Double Up" philosophy, the Spark Go 5G combines next-gen speed, smart AI, and thoughtful design giving young India more than they expect, at a price they can reach. With 5G Carrier Aggregation and a segment-first 4x4 MIMO, it delivers faster, more stable connectivity than most entry-level 5G devices, and is also the segment's first 5G phone to offer "No Network Communication" mode ensuring you stay in control when you truly want to disconnect. TECNO Mobile aims to deliver the best signal across every corner of India, showing why this mission matters.

But speed is just the beginning. The Ella AI assistant, developed in-house by TECNO, understands the languages that truly connect India Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi making searching, writing, translating, and everyday interactions effortless. This is AI made practical, personal, and empowering.

Despite housing a massive 6000mAh battery, Spark Go 5G is India's slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone in its segment at just 7.99mm. Built tough with IP64 dust and water resistance, it's ready for everyday life, whether that's a monsoon commute or a weekend adventure.

"At TECNO, we believe technology should empower, not exclude," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India. "With Spark Go 5G, we're delivering future-ready features at a price that truly speaks to the needs of India's youth. From advanced connectivity to localised AI and power-packed performance, this is about enabling the next billion digital journeys."

Under the hood, Spark Go 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset with 8GB RAM (4GB + 4GB virtual) and 128GB storage, paired with HiOS 15 based on Android 15. The 6.74-inch 120Hz display ensures smooth, immersive viewing and adds a premium design touch.

Available in Sky Blue, Ink Black, Turquoise green and heritage-inspired Bikaner Red, Spark Go 5G is priced at INR 9,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant and goes on sale on 21st August 2025 at retail outlets across India.

And because TECNO loves adding surprises, pre-booking the Spark Go 5G gives buyers a chance to win from a prize pool worth over INR 1 crore*. Because every great journey starts better with something extra in your pocket.

*T&C Apply

