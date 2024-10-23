Biggest Festive Shopping Study 2024: Aroscop Collates over 70,000 Urban and Rural Consumer Responses to Uncover Actionable Insights

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23: Aroscop, a leader in consumer insights and data-driven digital marketing solutions, has just concluded the largest Indian Festive Shopping Study of the year. Conducted in September 2024, the study gathered over 70,000 responses across the country to deliver comprehensive insights into the festive season's shopping behaviors and trends. Surveys were administered in eight regional languages ((Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu) to ensure the most authentic and nuanced understanding of consumer intent across diverse demographics.

The study sheds light on the shopping preferences of Indian consumers during the festive period, covering key product categories such as Smartphones, Automobiles, Jewelry, Apparel & Footwear, and Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances. With 70,537 responses from both urban and rural areas, the report highlights overall and region-specific trends in purchase behavior, preferred shopping channels, and media consumption habits.

As brands gear up for the festive season, this report offers invaluable insights to help them tailor their marketing and advertising strategies. Marketers can now access valuable insights on consumer preferences, shopping habits, and media usage across product categories to enhance their campaign effectiveness during this critical time of the year.

These insights, segmented by region and urban vs. rural divisions, provide marketers and advertisers with unprecedented clarity about the nuances of consumer behavior, helping them design impactful, data-driven campaigns.

The copy of Report can be found here

"The long-standing debate of India vs. Bharat for marketers ends here. With insights that are highly relevant to each segment of the audience, agencies and brands now possess a formidable tool in their arsenal. The subtle differences in preferences, sources of information, channels of purchase, and factors impacting the buying decision, as highlighted in the report, when incorporated into the branding exercises, can significantly elevate the game for marketers focusing on rural audiences. Our team has been diligently working with some of the nation's largest advertising agencies to supercharge their rural advertising efforts," says Kumar Ramamurthy, Chief Marketing Officer at Aroscop.

The report brings out variations among the four regions and dwelling types (rural & urban) that may go unnoticed otherwise. Some of the insights include -

* 3 in 4 Respondents from West & South India tend to favor Android devices

* 64% of the probable smartphone buyers from Rural India may use online channels to make the purchase

* 67% Of the Respondents from the West region, who plan to buy apparel online, may choose Myntra as their preferred store

* For buying apparel & footwear, North & East prefer online channels over offline stores while South & West may choose offline (physical) shops

* 2 in 3 respondents who plan to buy a 2-wheeler have already shortlisted the brands they will consider

* Print media plays a crucial role in providing information about festive deals & offers, especially in Southern states and rural areas across the country

* North region may be more open to considering or buying electric & hybrid vehicles than other regions

What makes this report stand out is the visibility it provides in the differences in rural vs urban festive shopping preferences. This was solely made possible through Aroscop's polygon targeting & rural intelligence solutions working together.

Study Approach: Rural Intelligence, Polygon Targeting, and ASK1 Methodology

For the festive shopping study, Aroscop used a unique approach combining polygon targeting and rural targeting capabilities with the ASK1 platform. Polygon targeting enabled the creation of precise shapefiles that delivered the survey to the targeted areas only resulting in zero wastage, while rural intelligence brought in rich, labeled datasets for accurate classification and segmentation of consumers based on geographic and demographic characteristics, ensuring that our strategies are both targeted and tailored to each village's unique characteristics.

"These insights are particularly powerful when viewed through regional and vernacular lenses. Brands are already excited. The combination of polygon targeting and rural intelligence offers them an unprecedented advantage over their competitors. Major names in industries like CPG, automotive, and education are already leveraging the platform to significantly boost their rural advertising ROI," noted Arjun Som, Co-founder & COO at Aroscop.

