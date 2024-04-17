BigHit’s Collaboration with Bundesliga Dream Signals a New Era for the Indian Football Talent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: In a groundbreaking move to nurture India’s budding football talent, BigHit, a dynamic multi-sports platform, hosted the highly anticipated Bundesliga Dream U13 National Finals in association with The Football League (TFL) on April 13-14 in Palava. It was an opportunity for the top 200 young football players from about 100 cities and 11 states to showcase their extraordinary football skills to be scouted by Bundesliga Clubs coaches and Bundesliga legend.

Bundesliga clubs will grant a training camp opportunity to the scouted 30 footballers, paving the way for their ascent to European football stardom. These 30 footballers will be heading to FC Augsburg & Eintracht Frankfurt. FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga, stands at the top tier of the German football league system and boasts over 18,800 members, making it the largest football club in Swabian Bavaria. Additionally another Bundesliga club, with almost 14,000 active athletes across over 50 sports in 2024, stands as the largest multi-sports club in the world with a professional football team.

Shaktie Shukla, the founder of BigHit, shared his thoughts on the event, stating, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey to empower Indian football talent. By providing a platform for these young players to showcase their skills and gain exposure to top-tier training, we are laying the groundwork for a brighter future for Indian football. BigHit aims to leverage its partnerships with more than 22 state and national sports federations, Bundesliga, and FC Bayern Munich so that young and talented individuals can showcase their skills.”

The event brought together the most promising young talents, allowing them to showcase their abilities in front of Bundesliga legend Claudio Pizarro, and famous scouts including Armin Kraaz, Head of Sports Projects, Americas, from Eintracht Frankfurt, and Jonathan Dietrich, Co-Trainer U14 from FC Augsburg. The top 30 players were carefully selected to train exclusively at Bundesliga clubs in Germany, opening the doors to their European football dreams. Additionally, BigHit organised a friendly match between Bundesliga legend, scouts, coaches, officials and celebrities of Bollywood, thereby amplifying the efforts of the Indian cinema industry.

As the U13 Bundesliga Dream national final takes centre stage, BigHit serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring Indian footballers, providing them with a transformative platform to express them. Showcasing their talent and starting their journey to becoming European football stars.

