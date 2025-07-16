BIGME, India's Leading Transdermal Wellness Brand, Onboards Rohit Roy as Strategic Growth Advisor and Investor

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 16: India's wellness industry is set to witness a major shift with BIGME, a breakthrough health-tech brand that today announced actor Rohit Roy as its Strategic Growth Advisor and Investor. As one of India's first movers in transdermal wellness, BIGME is introducing a format that delivers clinically studied ingredients directly through the skin a faster, cleaner, and gut-friendly alternative to traditional supplements.

With its science-led, clutter-breaking approach, BIGME isn't just launching a product, it's introducing an entirely new way to experience wellness through on-demand supplements. Built for modern, performance-driven lifestyles, its transdermal patch technology uses timed-release delivery to steadily release nutrients into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system and enabling more efficient absorption and longer-lasting results. From stress and sleep to PMS and fatigue, each patch is formulated to target real concerns while offering unmatched convenience, fitting seamlessly into daily routines - no pills, powders, or water required.

"I first came across BIGME as a curious customer. I was surprised at how effectively the patches supported my workouts; they genuinely made a difference. They were easy, effective and fit seamlessly into a fast-paced life like mine. That experience stuck with me. When the opportunity to get involved came up, I didn't think twice. It's rare to find something that blends science, simplicity, and purpose so well. I'm not just endorsing a trend. I'm investing in what I believe is the future of wellness." said Rohit Roy, Strategic Growth Advisor & Investor, BIGME.

"With BIGME, we're not just introducing a product, we're rewriting how people engage with wellness. The patch is a solution for a generation that values simplicity, science and speed. Having experienced it firsthand, Rohit chose to join the journey with genuine conviction. That kind of belief, from someone who's lived it before backing it, is powerful. Together, we're not chasing trends, we're setting a new standard for self-care in India." said Arjit Jain & Gurman Bhatia, Co-Founders, BIGME.

BIGME's line of patches is formulated in collaboration with leading experts in nutraceuticals and functional wellness. Each product is infused with targeted ingredients designed to support specific needs like anxiety relief, hormonal balance, energy and focus, sleep improvement, and post-workout recovery, all with zero dependency on swallowing or digesting supplements.

BIGME is setting a bold precedent in wellness, making high-impact care as effortless as peel, slap, feel. Built for real life and real results, the brand replaces complexity with clean, science-backed simplicity. Now live online, BIGME marks the start of a new wellness era - minimal, modern, and made to move with you.

About BIGME:

BIGME is one of India's first wellness brands to introduce transdermal patches, offering a modern and effective alternative to traditional supplements. Founded by Gurman Bhatia and Arjit Jain, graduates of De Montfort University, UK, BIGME is driven by the vision to simplify wellness through innovative, skin-friendly, and science-backed solutions.

The brand currently offers six targeted patches designed for everyday needs, including sleep, focus, anxiety relief, workout recovery, hangover care, and period relief.

All BIGME patches are 100% organic, additive-free, latex-free, slow-release, and manufactured in FDA-approved facilities. Loved by wellness seekers and endorsed by celebrities, BIGME is quickly becoming a trusted name in the self-care space.

For more information, visit www.bigme.in or email team@bigme.in. Follow us on Instagram @bigme.in

