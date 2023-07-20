BigRock unveils new website experience, SEO and Website Services and 24/7 Support for Businesses in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: BigRock, the leading provider of domain and hosting services, announces a groundbreaking new digital experience, featuring newly added managed SEO and web design services tailored to help Indian businesses grow in the ever-competitive online space. While the new experience is a testament to BigRock's dedication to giving businesses a more seamless path to success, it also puts the brand a step closer to its goal of becoming the go-to web solutions provider in India.

BigRock.in, the company's official website, now offers a sleek and intuitive user interface, making it easier to explore BigRock's extensive range of products and services. Recognizing the popularity of mobile browsing, central to BigRock's customer experience strategy is to prioritize consistent responsive web design. Now, users can browse and purchase BigRock products or services from any device with ease.

In a time where search engine visibility and good user experience are paramount to online success, BigRock unveils two new marketing services to its catalog:

- Managed SEO: With the help of in-house SEO experts, this hands-off, fully managed SEO service includes planning and implementing on- and off-page SEO campaigns that drive long-term organic traffic to their website.

- Web Design: Strategic web design is just as important as a good keyword strategy. By partnering with BigRock's in-house design experts, you get a professional, responsive website that's optimized for search engines.

With the critical nature of online operations, BigRock is excited to offer 24/7 support for its customers. Businesses can rest assured that expert assistance is just a message away.

"Our new digital experience and product releases represent a significant milestone for BigRock. We believe that these innovations will further strengthen the trust we've built with existing customers and reinforce our position as a leading web solutions provider in India," said Darryn McCoskery, Senior Vice President of International Product at Newfold Digital, parent company of BigRock. "In addition to our 200,000 valued customers, we invite everyone to explore BigRock.in and connect with our team to take the next step in digital growth today."

Headquartered in Mumbai, BigRock is an ICANN-accredited provider of website solutions for small businesses and growing brands. For the past decade, BigRock has offered a suite of solutions including website builder products, business-class email services, and our signature domain registration service.

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

