Bigship Celebrates New Kolkata Office Opening under Amit Jain's Leadership

New Delhi [India], February 26: Since its inception, Bigship, a prominent courier aggregator, has demonstrated remarkable growth and strategic expansion, initially establishing its roots in Dehradun and later opening registered offices in Noida. The company achieved a significant milestone last year with the inauguration of its office in Ahmedabad and later in Jaipur, early this year.

Under the insightful guidance of Amit Jain, Bigship has once again expanded its footprint, this time venturing into the cultural and commercial heart of West Bengal - Kolkata. The addition of a new office in Kolkata is poised to serve as a strategic hub, ensuring swift and reliable courier services not only to the eastern region of the country but also internationally.

Bigship Expands Its Reach with a New Franchise in Kolkata

Bigship's presence in Kolkata will cater to a wide array of sectors, including saree, tea, handicrafts, garments, engineering goods, betel nuts, artificial jewelry, Durga Puja items, and pharmaceutical goods. With a comprehensive approach, Bigship is on a mission to transform logistics by offering not only first-mile delivery solutions but also introducing a groundbreaking feature - pickups facilitated through their own fleet of vehicles.

By establishing a new franchise in Kolkata, Bigship aims to capitalize on the city's strategic location and robust infrastructure to enhance its operational efficiency and expand its service offerings. Moreover, the proximity to key transportation hubs and access to a skilled workforce further solidify Kolkata as an ideal location for Bigship's new office.

In the dynamic environment of logistics, where adaptability and innovation are supreme, Bigship Technologies Pvt. Ltd. affirms forward-thinking leadership and entrepreneurial spirit. Founded in the challenging year of 2020 amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, Bigship swiftly ascended to prominence under the visionary guidance of its Director and Co-Founder, Amit Jain.

Bigship Technologies has solidified its position as an industry leader in courier aggregation. With a vast network covering more than 29,000 pin codes nationwide, Bigship offers comprehensive logistics solutions tailored to businesses of all sizes. The company's remarkable growth includes a staggering 10x increase in revenue and a 4x of its team size during the fiscal year 2022-23.

Bigship was established to meet evolving market demands. It initially focused on e-commerce shipments before expanding into handling large shipments, establishing itself as a leader in aggregation. Adapting to market changes, the company continuously diversified its offerings to cater to various business sectors.

Moreover, Jain's influence extends beyond the borders of India through the inception of Bigship International. Through his extensive experience of the entrepreneurial journey of over 21 years, Jain has played a pivotal role in extending Bigship's legacy onto the global stage. Bigship International has emerged as a leader in global logistics, offering innovative cross-border shipping solutions to over 190 countries worldwide. From real-time package tracking to streamlined paperwork management and cost-effective shipping options, Bigship International showcases its commitment to delivering excellence internationally.

Jain says, "Stay focused, stay hungry, and never underestimate the power of resilience. Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, and always prioritize building meaningful relationships. Your journey will be tough, but remember, every setback is a stepping stone to success. Keep pushing forward with passion and determination, and never lose sight of your ultimate goals."

Bigship is positioned as the foremost business hub in India, offering comprehensive solutions to meet the diverse needs of manufacturers, factories, retailers, importers, exporters, and eCommerce enterprises. Its robust platform guarantees superior shipping experiences, specifically designed for social sellers, marketplace vendors, store owners, and high-volume online retailers. Supported by a dedicated team of over 175 employees, Bigship serves an extensive customer base exceeding 40,000, collaborating with more than 17 courier partners to reach over 29,000 pin codes nationwide. With plans to onboard over 100 additional employees by the close of the 2024-25 financial year, Bigship stands out as one of the largest courier aggregation firms in India. Furthermore, you can directly access the Bigship Sign-Up Page from here.

