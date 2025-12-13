Bihar: Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge construction reviewed in Khagaria

Patna, Dec 13 Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit on Saturday visited Aguwani Ghat in Parbatta block of Khagaria district to inspect the under-construction Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge over the Ganga River.

During the visit, the Chief Secretary reviewed the progress of the bridge construction along with senior officials of the State Bridge Construction Corporation, representatives of SP Singla Construction Company, and the local JDU MLA.

Following the inspection, a detailed review meeting was held to assess the pace and quality of work.

In the meeting, Pratyaya Amrit directed the officials to ensure the completion of the project within the stipulated timeline, while strictly adhering to quality and safety standards.

He stressed that there should be no compromise in construction quality, given the importance and scale of the project.

Speaking to the media after the review meeting, Khagaria Additional District Magistrate Abhishek Palasia said that the Aguwani Ghat–Sultanganj bridge is targeted for completion by May 2027.

He added that the approach roads on both sides of the bridge are expected to be completed by next year.

The Additional DM further stated that the progress of the project will be reviewed regularly, and the Chief Secretary will monitor the construction status every Tuesday through video conferencing to ensure timely execution.

The four-lane Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge, connecting Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts, is one of the Bihar government’s flagship infrastructure projects of the state.

Once completed, it is expected to significantly improve connectivity and boost economic activity in the region.

It would benefit the people by reducing commuting time between these two districts. It will also help give direct access to reach Jharkhand in a shorter time.

However, the project has remained under scrutiny due to past setbacks, as the bridge collapsed three times during construction.

In view of this, the state government is placing special emphasis on safety, accountability, and timely completion to restore public confidence.

--IANS

ajk/dan

