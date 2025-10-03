Bihar: Bagaha youth become ‘job givers’, courtesy CM Entrepreneurship Scheme

Patna, Oct 3 The Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme is playing a pivotal role in making numerous unemployed youths stand on their own feet by making them ‘entrepreneurs and job givers’.

In the Bagaha district, the scheme has yielded considerable results as many youths have taken the entrepreneurship route and opened their own enterprise.

A couple of beneficiaries spoke to IANS and shared how the monetary assistance under the scheme became a turning point in their lives.

Santosh Kumar Oraon said, "I am very happy to have received benefits under the Chief Minister Entrepreneurship Scheme. I was unemployed, but I have received benefits and employment. Two more people have joined me who work with me. Our shop is doing well, and two more people are employed."

Sujit Kumar Oraon said, "I received benefits under the Chief Minister Entrepreneur Scheme. We provide online services through computers. People from the entire Panchayat benefit from this online service. Many from the Panchayat have also joined us in providing service.”

He further said, “After graduating from college, I was unable to find a job and got an opportunity under the Chief Minister's Entrepreneur Scheme and am earning my living through self-employment. I also solve problems arising from the IT sector in rural areas, inform the people of my area about government schemes, and get their forms filled through my centre," he added.

Arvind Kumar Oraon explained how ten other people were being supported by this scheme.

“I have benefited from the Chief Minister's Entrepreneur Scheme. This scheme offers significant benefits. Before, I was unemployed. Now, through this shop, I am employing about ten people,” he said.

“Not only me but also others in the community are able to earn a living,” he added.

The Chief Minister Entrepreneur Scheme (Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana) was launched by the Bihar government, with the main objective of promoting entrepreneurship and self-employment among individuals from all categories in the state.

Under this component, financial assistance of up to Rs 10,00,000/- is provided to male applicants from the General Category and Backward Class for establishing and operating business ventures, thereby fostering economic growth and entrepreneurship in the state.

