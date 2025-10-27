Bihar: Dairy plant brightens prospects of Munger, locals hopeful of changing fortunes

Patna, Oct 27 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a slew of development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Munger’s Jamalpur, including a huge dairy plant, earlier this month.

The massive milk processing plant, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crores, will have a direct bearing on six adjoining districts, including Bhagalpur, Banka, Khagaria, Jamui and Lakhisarai and will benefit thousands of farmers and livestock owners.

The Mother Dairy plant, being developed under the National Dairy Board, in Jamalpur, Munger, will dramatically revolutionise milk production in the region by directly linking milk-producing villages with the milk processing factory.

The move is being hailed by local residents as a game-changer, and they believe that this will have a strong bearing on their fortunes.

A couple of locals spoke to IANS, counting the benefits of the project that is set to unfold in the days to come.

A local resident said, "Earlier, it was said that the dairy project was not coming, but now it is set to become a reality. We see that with the dairy factory coming to our city, the residents of Jamalpur will get employment opportunities. For this, I sincerely thank CM Nitish Kumar and PM Modi."

Another resident said, "This project is a major initiative for the development of the city. Until now, the city was lagging in all respects, but this project will change its fortunes. It will also provide employment opportunities to people in the city.”

“Through this factory, four districts will benefit, supporting the livelihoods of thousands of families," he added.

Notably, the dairy plant, spread over 15 acres of land, is expected to create more than 250 direct jobs and many more indirect employment opportunities. Milk collection will start from the villages.

Initially, the collection capacity is likely to be 1 lakh litres per day and is expected to rise to 2 lakh litres in the coming days.

