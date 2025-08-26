Bihar Governor Launches Construction of BuiltX's 800-Bed Girls' Hostel

VMPL

Parsa (Bihar) [India], August 26: Hon'ble Governor of Bihar Shri Arif Mohammad Khan launched the groundbreaking ceremony for India's largest rural healthcare education residential facility. BuiltX is constructing the project in collaboration with Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital and SBI Foundation. The project addresses education gaps in rural Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The 800-capacity Girls' Hostel Complex will house young women training as qualified optometrists under SBI Foundation's Sashakti Project. Senior State Bank of India leadership attended, including Shri Kishore Kumar Poludasu (Deputy Managing Director) and Shri Sanjay Prakash (Managing Director, SBI Foundation).

India has only one optometrist per 100,000 people in rural areas compared to the WHO-recommended ratio of 1:20,000. The facility will support Akhand Jyoti's Vision 2030 to train 1,500 rural girls as certified optometrists. This addresses the gap while empowering underserved young women.

"Here, rural girls will find opportunities that once felt out of reach," said Abdul Aleem, co-founder and CEO at BuiltX. "They'll gain skills, confidence, and the power to change lives in their villages."

BuiltX is India's first construction company dedicated exclusively to partnering with non-profit organizations in healthcare, education, and cultural infrastructure. The company has also built Eastern India's Largest Eye Hospital and India's Largest Charitable Hospital with numerous other healthcare facility projects, educational infrastructure developments, and cultural space constructions.

The project features sustainable building materials, renewable energy integration, and water conservation systems to minimize operational costs. Construction will take 12 months with phased completion to avoid disrupting ongoing training programs.

This collaboration between BuiltX, Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital, SBI Foundation, and Yugrishi Shriram Sharma Acharya Charitable Trust demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships in addressing India's healthcare challenges.

