Bihar govt plans to expand CNG bus fleet to promote clean transportation

Patna, Dec 1 The Bihar government is gearing up to expand the fleet of CNG buses operated by the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC) in an effort to boost environment-friendly and pollution-free public transport.

Transport Minister Shravan Kumar issued these directions during a departmental review meeting held on Monday.

The minister informed that BSRTC currently operates 646 buses independently, while 194 buses run under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, bringing the total number of operational buses in the state to 840.

This fleet includes 266 CNG buses and 25 electric buses, while 593 diesel buses have been upgraded with modern technology.

Shravan Kumar said that a detailed departmental consultation would soon be held to examine the requirements for increasing the number of green buses.

“The government will consider purchasing new buses after completing the review and assessing financial and operational feasibility,” Kumar said.

BSRTC currently operates regular bus services on 187 routes across all six divisions of the state.

To enhance inter-state travel, 14 buses from the BSRTC fleet connect Bihar with neighbouring states such as Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

At present, two buses run daily between Muzaffarpur and Ranchi. Similarly, two buses between Gaya and Varanasi and 10 buses between Gaya and Ranchi.

These routes are helping to provide reliable, timely, and affordable long-distance travel for passengers.

To prioritise the safety and convenience of women passengers, BSRTC operates 100 ‘Pink Buses’ across the state.

These buses are powered by CNG and come equipped with several safety and utility features, including CCTV cameras, GPS tracking, panic buttons, sanitary pad vending machines, mobile charging points, a microphone–music system, and contraceptive pills.

Among the 100 pink buses, 30 are plying in Patna, 20 in Muzaffarpur, 15 in Gaya, 15 in Darbhanga, 10 in Purnea, and 10 in Bhagalpur.

These measures, according to officials, reflect the government's commitment to improving both the safety and accessibility of public transportation for women.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor