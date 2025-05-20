Bihar: International Buyer-Seller Meet emerge as turning point for local producers in Patna

Patna, May 20 A two-day International Buyer-Seller Meet held at Gyan Bhavan in Patna has emerged as a turning point for local producers with more than 70 entrepreneurs (buyers) from 22 countries like Germany, Japan, and Australia, participating in the event.

Apart from this, more than 50 buyers and sellers from across the country have participated. The purpose of the event is to bring together the key stakeholders of the state's food and allied sectors on one platform to boost trade, strengthen exports and bring Bihar's agri-food capabilities to the global platform. The event served as a platform to showcase Bihar’s agricultural richness and food products to a global audience.

Bihar's Makhana trade is witnessing a remarkable surge following the Central government's decision to form a Makhana Board and the recent award of the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. These developments, backed by both the Central and state governments, have opened international doors for the state’s food processing industry, particularly for Makhanas, mangoes, and litchis.

Speaking to IANS, businessman Vikas Kumar highlighted the overwhelming interest shown by international buyers in Bihar’s Makhana.

"This international conference is a significant boost for farmers and Makhana exporters," he said.

“Buyers from various countries expressed willingness to pay up to Rs 500 more than the local market price for Bihar’s Makhana. That’s a major leap. We are already exporting to several countries through government associations, and with this event, nearly 20 new international partnerships are in the pipeline," he told IANS.

He added that Makhana-based products such as biscuits, chocolates, toffees, roasted snacks, and chips were in high demand.

"With Bihar producing over 90 per cent of the world's Makhana, the potential is immense. The market has already crossed Rs 100 crore and is set to grow further. If the government continues its current efforts, the future is bright for Makhana producers," Kumar said.

Sony, another local entrepreneur and exporter of carbide-free mangoes and vegetables, also praised the event for its informative approach.

"People often don’t know where to buy or whom to sell to. This conference bridged that gap. We use hot water treatment instead of harmful chemicals and have government approvals for many of our processes. This platform helped us connect directly with potential buyers who are looking for safe, high-quality produce," she added.

The event was jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI) and the Bihar State Department of Industries. It brought together hundreds of producers, entrepreneurs, and traders from across Bihar to connect with international buyers and explore new markets.

Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan, who inaugurated the event on Monday, emphasised its broader vision.

"This is a humble effort to connect Bihar’s producers with the global market," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions Indian food products reaching every plate in the world, and Bihar has a critical role to play in that dream," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor