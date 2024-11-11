Bike Taxi Association (BTA) Builds First Office in Bengaluru to Provide Essential Community Support

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11: To strengthen and protect the rights of bike taxi riders across India, the Bike Taxi Association (BTA), a national organization, has inaugurated its new office in Bengaluru. Located at ITI Layout, Yellukunte, Begur Hobli, this office will serve as a support centre for over 3,800 riders in the region. It will act as a focal point for initiatives to improve working conditions, safety, and sustainability for bike taxi operators. This milestone highlights bike taxis' growing importance and recognition as a sustainable urban mobility solution.

What began as an informal collective of riders advocating for fair treatment and recognition has now evolved into a supportive space where members have a collective voice to advocate for improved conditions in the city. The new office serves as a central hub for community support, knowledge sharing, skill development, and advocacyempowering BTA members to transform their profession and enhance their quality of life. Additionally, the office will host awareness programs to foster social acceptance and inclusivity for bike taxi riders across the city.

At the inauguration, Adi Narayana, President of the Bike Taxi Association, said, "This office is an important milestone in our journey and shows how we are now welcomed in the city. It reflects our shared commitment to creating a work environment where every rider feels valued, supported, and empowered. Our goal is to make a real difference by focusing on the well-being and growth of our members. This space will help us build a safer and better working environment for all riders."

The BTA office represents a beacon of opportunity, with plans to offer training programs, financial literacy sessions, and community-building events to enhance members' skillsets and economic resilience. Additionally, the association will engage with local leaders and policymakers to advocate for progressive policies that support a well-regulated and equitable operational framework for bike taxis, advancing the sector's role as a trusted and sustainable mobility solution in the state.

