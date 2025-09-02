Bilateral trade ties with India will continue to grow, says Deputy High Commissioner of South Africa

New Delhi [India], September 2 : In an exclusive interview with ANI, Cedrick C Crowley, Deputy High Commissioner of South Africa in India said that South Africa and India has a joint strategic partnership under India's prime minister Narendra Modiji and is continuing to grow.

"Our trade relations see significant progress. Of course, there is scope of further development and that's negotiation is going on between our trade ministries," he said on the sidelines of the COP30 event here today.

The Deputy High Commissioner said that in the context of G20, BRICS, and IFPA the both nations are growing.

"IFPA" refers to the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), a global organization that hosted its Southern Africa Conference in 2025 in Pretoria. He also acknowledged the efforts made by the Indian Prime Minister and his government to empower both nations in bilateral trade and diplomatic relations.

"You have seen a collaboration between South Africa and India and in this regard India remains an important partner for South Africa. And we are grateful for the strong bonds that exists between my President Cyril Ramaphosa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he told ANI.

Talking on the new deal going to be sealed between India and South Africa, he said that those discussions are going on.

"The South African part of the customs union is on it. There is a potential for further negotiation on free trade agreement with India, he said. However, it will be too early to comment on that," he said.

