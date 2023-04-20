Billboard artist and composer EDWARD MAYA awards his worldwide management rights to Adventure Global Talent

Edward Maya entrusts worldwide management to Adventure Global Talent

New Delhi (India), April 20: Adventure Global Talent (AGT) India-based independent international music talent enterprise has been awarded worldwide management rights by Europe’s hit composer and DJ, Edward Maya.

This partnership makes Akshat Mudbidri – Founder-Director of AGT, the first in India to manage an international artist across geographies. He will have exclusive rights to head Maya’s live music business, brands, movies, merchandise, and all business domains globally.

The Romanian composer of the Billboard chartbuster STEREO LOVE as well as the evergreen DESERT RAIN and THIS IS MY LIFE, who produces music under his label Mayavin Records, is exploring newer popular genres with Mudbidri in India and overseas markets.

Based out of the entertainment capital, Mumbai, India, Mudbidri has over 12 years of brilliant experience in the entertainment industry, promoting several international music talents, including Maya, and their music in India and global territories. Curating bespoke music projects, collaborating with music labels, and promoting cross-over talent are Mudbidri’s niche expertise which he will leverage for the distinguished partnership.

Speaking about partnering with Mudbidri, Maya says, “I share a heartwarming rapport with Akshat, who I call ‘brother’. It’s a special friendship built over 10 years and has been cemented with trust, professionalism, and Akshat’s sharp music business acumen. So, it was an easy decision to entrust him with my global management rights. ” Being a trained tabla player himself, Akshat has a keen sense of music and what Maya’s fans across the world expect from him.

“We are now collaborating on worldwide music labels, including the hugely popular Indian film industry. And yes, we have bigger and more exciting things lined up for fans of my music,” smiles Maya.

About the collaboration, Mudbidri shares, “Edward is a multitalented maestro who plays the accordion, flute, piano, and panpipe and sings and composes fresh music that is timeless. STEREO LOVE sounds mellow even today and is a rage at all his shows across age groups. He has a humongous fan base worldwide, including in India and together, we want to explore all that the exhilarating world of music and business has to offer.”

Presently, Maya and Mudbidri are busy lining up a couple of film music projects in India, as well as live music and independent music label collaborations in the US, Latin America, and Europe.

Media inquiries:

akshat.mudbidri@edwardmaya.com

hi@adventureglobaltalent.in

