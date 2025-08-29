BillMade POS Announces Seamless Integration with PhonePe and Razorpay EDC + QR Code Payments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: BillMade, a next-generation Point-of-Sale (POS) solution for retailers, has announced the integration of PhonePe EDC + QR Code and Razorpay EDC + QR Code with its POS system. This strategic move is designed to simplify digital payments, enhance customer experience, and empower retailers with faster and error-free transactions.

PhonePe EDC + QR Code Integration

BillMade POS now connects directly with PhonePe EDC devices, enabling customers to pay seamlessly via cards, UPI, or QR codes at the counter. The integration ensures:

Real-time transaction updates within the POS system.

Elimination of manual entry and reduced errors.

Faster checkout and improved customer satisfaction.

This feature brings retailers the ability to handle high-volume payments with ease and accuracy, while giving customers a smooth and secure checkout experience.

Razorpay EDC + QR Code Integration

Similarly, the Razorpay EDC integration allows businesses to accept cards, UPI, and QR payments effortlessly. Key benefits include:

Instant payment capture without manual intervention.

Multiple payment modes for enhanced customer flexibility.

Reduced billing errors and faster transaction processing.

With this integration, retailers can now offer a secure, flexible, and convenient payment ecosystem to their customers, making the billing process more reliable and efficient.

Empowering Retail with Smarter Payments

“Digital payments are now at the heart of retail, and our goal at BillMade is to give businesses the smartest tools to grow. By integrating with PhonePe and Razorpay, we're ensuring retailers can deliver faster checkouts, reduce errors, and delight customers with secure and flexible payment options,” said [Insert Leadership Quote/Name, e.g., Deepak Singh, CEO & Director, Saturo Technologies].

With these integrations, BillMade POS continues its mission of redefining retail billing and payment management through innovation, convenience, and customer-first solutions.

