BillMart Fintech Receives "Dominant LendTech of the Year" Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: BillMart Fintech Pvt. Ltd., India's new age digital lending platform was awarded the "The Dominant LendTech of the Year" at 2nd LendTechX 2024 conference, held at Radisson Blu, Mumbai. The award highlights BillMart's achievements in advancing digital lending solutions tailored to the needs of MSMEs. The selection process involved an expert panel assessing nominees based on their innovative use of technology and overall business impact, with BillMart standing out for its contributions to the lending industry. The company has disbursed more than Rs 1250 crores in the last 16 months.

This year's LendTechX event, themed "Beyond Boundaries: The Evolution of Digital Lending," brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss the latest trends in fintech. As a part of the conference, BillMart's MD & CEO, Mr. Ashok Mittal, participated in a panel discussion titled "Harnessing AI and ML for Next-Gen Lending Solutions." During the panel discussion, Mr. Mittal highlighted the advanced AI tools offered by BillMart that are transforming financial solutions. These include AI-Driven Deep-Tier Financing, Autonomous Lending Decision Engines, and AI-Based Early Warning Systems to streamline processes and mitigate risks. He also discussed Blockchain-AI Integration for Smart Contracts and AI-Powered Credit Scoring for Micro-Segmentation, enabling secure transactions and personalized credit analysis for underserved sectors also.

On this development, Mr. Ashok Mittal, MD & CEO of BillMart Fintech said, "Receiving the 'Dominant LendTech of the Year' award, emphasize company's commitment to empowering MSMEs with innovative, technology-driven lending solutions. He highlighted BillMart's focus on fostering growth and innovation in digital finance, making access to capital more transparent, efficient, and impactful for businesses across India.

He further added, "BillMart's AI-powered grading model evaluates supply chain data, such as invoice patterns and payment histories, to assess the creditworthiness of small manufacturers with limited credit history. By identifying low-risk profiles, this approach enables trade financing for SMEs without traditional financial records. BillMart continues to drive digital inclusion, supporting underserved businesses and strengthening India's economic backbone."

The conference highlighted significant developments in India's financial landscape, driven by digital transformation and supportive regulatory policies. BillMart stands out as a leading digital lending platform, driven by a seasoned leadership team with over 100 years of combined experience. Through a fully digital, secure, and streamlined process, the company provides businesses across India with quick and easy access to essential trade finance and liquidity solutions. With advanced AI-powered analytics, businesses benefit from precise, data-driven lending decisions tailored to their needs.

About BillMart Fintech:

BillMart is a cutting-edge digital lending platform connecting businesses and financiers to meet liquidity needs for Corporates and MSMEs. Offering a range of financial products, including Vendor Finance, Purchase Invoice Financing, and Supply Chain Finance, BillMart enables streamlined, digital financing at competitive costs. Leveraging AI and cloud-based technology, BillMart provides scalable, secure, and compliant solutions, backed by ISO 27001 and SOC2 certifications. With advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, BillMart empowers precise decision-making for trade finance and working capital needs. The platform's upcoming innovations include India's first AI-based co-branded grading solution for MSMEs. For company details, please check: https://www.billmart.com/

