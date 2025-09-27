BillMart Launches "GigCash" to Empower India's 7.7 Million Gig Workers

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: BillMart, a fast growing Fintech, (www.billmart.com) announced the launch of GigCash, a tailored credit line designed for India's rapidly expanding gig and platform workforce. NITI Aayog estimates that India had 7.7 million gig workers in 2020-21 and that this will grow to 23.5 million by 2029-30, while industry reports value the gig-economy market at around US $455 billion as of 2024. GigCash delivers short-term financing that aligns with workers' earnings, providing the liquidity they need to bridge cash-flow gaps, cover emergencies and meet ongoing personal or professional expenses.

BillMart's latest offering complements its existing suiteincluding working-capital loans, supply-chain finance, invoice financing and trade financedesigned to serve SMEs, MSMEs and large enterprises. The platform uses proprietary data analytics, supported by AI-assisted tools, to assess borrowers' cash-flow patterns and make underwriting decisions more quickly and accurately. This need is pressing: surveys show that 77.6 % of delivery gig workers earn under ₹2.5 lakh per year and about 70 % are denied personal loans by traditional lenders, leaving them without affordable credit. India's digital lending market is forecast to reach ₹104 trillion by 2030, with digital lending to SMEs projected to grow about 30 % annually, underscoring the opportunity for inclusive products like GigCash.

Mr. Ashok Mittal, Managing Director & CEO of BillMart Fintech, said, "GigCash represents our commitment to financial inclusion in the gig economy. With millions of gig workers earning low or irregular incomes and facing challenges accessing formal credit, our new product enables them to secure funds quickly and affordably using their own earning history. As the gig sector grows, we aim to empower these workers to stabilise their finances and seize new opportunities."

He said, "The Company has already tied up with a fairly large Gig workers platform to provide these small ticket loans and has already supported more than 6000 Gig workers so far in a short span of time."

He further added, "BillMart's data-driven approach, supported by AI, is transforming digital lending across all segments. By leveraging our robust lender network and corporate partnerships, we offer tailored solutionsfrom gig-worker credit lines to supply-chain financingthat help businesses scale efficiently. With India's digital lending space poised to surpass ₹104 trillion by 2030 and SME lending growing at ~30 % annually, we remain focused on innovation that makes access to capital faster and more inclusive."

GigCash - How It Works: BillMart partners with corporates and digital platforms that engage large pools of gig workers. Gig workers from these partner platforms can sign up for GigCash in minutes by linking their work accounts in minutes. After a quick, digital KYC process, the platform determines an advance limit based on the worker's earnings and history. Approved funds are disbursed instantly to the user's bank account, and repayment is automatically deducted from subsequent gig payoutseliminating paperwork, collateral and hidden fees. Key benefits include flexible emergency funds, a fully digital experience, and transparent pricing. This streamlined process ensures gig workers have access to credit when they need it most.

About BillMart Fintech:

BillMart is a cutting-edge digital lending platform connecting businesses and financiers to meet liquidity needs for Corporates, SMEs, MSMEs and now Gig Workers. Offering a range of financial products, including Vendor Finance, Purchase Invoice Financing, and Supply Chain Finance, BillMart enables streamlined, digital financing at competitive costs. Leveraging AI and cloud-based technology, BillMart provides scalable, secure, and compliant solutions, backed by ISO 27001 and SOC2 certifications. With advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, BillMart empowers precise decision-making for trade finance and working capital needs. The platform's upcoming innovations include India's first AI-based co-branded grading solution for MSMEs.

For company details, please check: https://www.billmart.com/

For more info, please connect:

Akshay Jain

Crenovate

+91 9769194979

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor