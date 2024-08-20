'Bin Radha Rani Mohan Kaun Hai' Featuring S.K. Tiwari and Shweta Singh to be Released on Sanatan World YouTube Channel

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: Renowned Bhajan Samrat Anoop Jalota's devotional song 'Bin Radha Rani Mohan Kaun Hai' sung by Anoop Jalota is going to be released on Sanatan World YouTube channel. The poster of the song has gone viral on social media as soon as it was released. The video features SK. Tiwari and Shweta Singh. The song is produced and directed by SK. Tiwari, with lyrics by Kumar Mohit and music by Abhijit Das. Padmashri Anoop Jalota has sung this devotional song. The song will be released on the Sanatan World YouTube channel and all Audio platforms on August 26, 2024, at 7 am. Producer-director and actor SK. Tiwari said, "Bin Radha Rani Mohan Kaun Hai" is a very special song, and our entire team is excited about it. We are grateful to Bhajan Samrat and Padmashri Anoop Jalota for lending his sweet voice to this devotional song. This will be a great gift for the audience and viewers from the Sanatan World YouTube channel.

Sanatan World YouTube channel is presenting all the mahakavyas, Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, Shastras, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Gita, etc. of Sanatan Dharma in their original form. The channel has been trying for many years to present the scriptures of Sanatan Dharma in their original form. Even if someone cannot read the scriptures, they can get sufficient information by listening to the descriptive songs on Sanatan World.

Therefore, in today's era, if someone does not have time to read the scriptures, they can know about the original wealth of Sanatan Dharma, Vedas, Puranas, Shastras, etc. by visiting the Sanatan World YouTube channel. If people cannot read the scriptures, they can know about the original essence of Sanatan Dharma through this channel.

Notably, the tagline of the Sanatan World YouTube channel is 'Music for Soul'. Sanatan World has descriptive songs of Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samveda, and Atharvaveda. Additionally, descriptive songs for the eighteen Puranas will also be made available on the Sanatan World YouTube channel. If you want to know the original essence of the Puranas, keep watching Sanatan World Regularly.

Youtube Link: https://youtube.com/@sanatanworldmusic?si=ze0Rgv3Wt4X6iaEY

