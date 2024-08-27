Binay Kumar: A Global Business Leader and Visionary Founder and Director

New Delhi [India] August 26: Binay Kumar is a distinguished global businessman and entrepreneur with a broad portfolio spanning import and export, trade, banking, finance, and international fund management. His recent engagement with Mr. Tangella Uday Srinivas, a Member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh, underscores his influential network and ongoing commitment to expanding his business horizons.

GME Aviation Service DWC-LLC, Sharjah, UAE: Owner ZOOOM Air, Delhi, India: Director RA Creator Commercial Pvt. Ltd., Delhi, India: Director CDB Bank AG, London: Chief Advisor

Educational Background

Binay Kumar holds an engineering degree from The Institution of Electronics Engineering in New Delhi, India, where he pursued his B.Tech from 1994 to 1999. This education provided a strong foundation for his career, enabling him to build a vast network of connections with ministers, bureaucrats, and international banks, all of which have been instrumental in his 27 years of success in global markets.

Professional Experience

With over 12 years of experience in the banking and finance sectors, Binay Kumar has worked with more than 40 international banks. He currently serves as the International Representative of the Treasury of Creator “RA” International and is also a Director at SB Marvel Private Limited.

In India, he presides over RA Creator Commercial Private Limited, spearheading initiatives in education, research, scholarships, and nutrition. Additionally, he acts as the International Advisor for Commercial Bank AG in London and holds the position of Vice President at Worldwide Achievers Private Limited. His expertise spans multiple sectors, including healthcare, government projects, and infrastructure development, with notable contributions to a drone manufacturing facility and significant road infrastructure projects as part of the “Make in India” initiative.

Leadership and Contributions

Binay Kumar also holds a Board position at Sky One FZE, a Sharjah-based airline company.

His leadership philosophy centers on empathy and collaboration. Binay Kumar is a firm believer in aligning team strengths with organizational goals, encouraging open feedback, and fostering self-reflection. He states, “Empathetic leadership has always worked for me. Being actively involved in operations alongside my team cultivates a supportive and encouraging environment, which is key to collective success.”

Through his extensive contributions in business, finance, trade, banking, healthcare, and public relations, Binay Kumar has established himself as a visionary leader on the global stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor