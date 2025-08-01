BINDZ Expands Footprint in Hyderabad to Strengthen National Presence

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 1: BINDZ, a leading offshore financial consulting firm, has further expanded its operations in India with the opening of a second delivery center in Hyderabad. This strategic move comes in response to growing demand for offshore financial advisory and compliance services, and marks another key milestone in the company's ongoing journey of national growth and global scale.

Located in the heart of Hyderabad's business district, HITEC City, the new facility strengthens BINDZ's ability to deliver high-quality, agile, and tech-enabled financial solutions to clients across geographies. The center will support expanded service lines, including Tax, advisory, valuation, client accounting services (CAS), compliance, and technology.

"This expansion is a reflection of our commitment to providing our client with responsive and scalable delivery," said Sirish Korada, Managing Director & CEO of BINDZ Consulting. "Hyderabad offers access to an excellent talent pool, robust infrastructure, and strategic connectivity, key ingredients that will support our next phase of growth."

BINDZ has consistently focused on building a future-ready delivery model rooted in operational excellence and client value. With this expansion, the company now operates across two major delivery hubs in India, positioning it to meet surging global demand, especially from clients in North America.

"Our delivery architecture is built for adaptability," said Yogesh Pondicherry, Chief of Delivery & Quality, BINDZ Consulting. "The addition of the new Hyderabad center enhances our ability to scale rapidly, manage time-zone-sensitive workloads, and uphold our quality commitments across every client engagement."

The move also highlights BINDZ's long-term investment in its people. The Hyderabad facility will be equipped with modern infrastructure, collaborative workspaces, and employee-centric amenities. Focus areas include leadership development programs, wellness initiatives, and flexible work arrangements aimed at fostering talent growth and retention.

"Talent is at the core of our capability-building strategy," noted Ajay Patil, CHRO, BINDZ Consulting. "The Hyderabad office is an extension of our culture. We want to give our teams the right environment to grow and make a meaningful impact."

With its expanding national footprint and robust delivery model, BINDZ remains committed to empowering businesses with sharp financial insights and dependable execution.

"Our goal is to help our clients make better decisions faster and improve their bottom line by leveraging our skills and expertise. Operational excellence is the key for every business's successes and due to our efficient and robust processes and governance that is central to our business strategy, it creates constant value to clients and helps in navigating complexity and building the scale,"said Maninder Singh Hira, Chief Operating Officer, BINDZ Consulting"

It is noteworthy to mention that, BINDZ expanded its client base, deepened service offerings in valuation, risk advisory, client accounting services (CAS), and compliance, and significantly broadened its delivery footprint across India. The company's commitment to quality and innovation was also recognized with the Economic Times Award for Operational Excellence and Client Impact.

About BINDZ

BINDZ is redefining offshoring in financial consulting. With its unique Build-Operate -Transfer (BOT) model, it delivers tailored solutions that mitigate risks while optimizing performance. As the demand for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India grows, BINDZ provides specialized accounting, tax, and audit support, making it an appealing alternative to traditional offshoring approaches.

India's competitive advantages, including its depth of talent and strong educational foundation, strengthen BINDZ's position in the global financial consulting landscape. With a focus on quality-driven delivery and direct client engagement, BINDZ is setting new standards in offshore operating models and its people-centric practices. Benefits such as flexible working hours, comprehensive family insurance, and transport allowances underline its commitment to employee well-being.

Notably, BINDZ is positioning itself as a leader in global financial consulting, driving innovation and sustainable growth.

