Binomo has Presented the Pro Trader's Manifesto in the Form of a Hip-Hop Video

To date, the Indian economy ranks fifth in terms of GDP (according to the International Monetary Fund and the UN), and the National Stock Exchange of India ranks third in the world by number of trades. However, the number of people involved in investment activities in the country itself is not as high. The market regulator reports that, as of December 2021, that number was just 2.6 million.

There are many barriers for novice traders: low level of knowledge of how the market works, limited initial capital, fear of making mistakes, etc.

To help overcome these obstacles, the Binomo online trading platform has formulated the basic principles of a real Binomist trader and presented them in the form of a manifesto:

-Binomists study and improve their trading skills on the market and create their own trading strategies.

-Binomists are cautious and attentive.

-Binomists share their emotions with loved ones and discuss strategies with friends.

-Binomists are part of a growing community. Binomo's goal is to open the doors to the world of trading to as many people as possible. Thus, the manifesto was implemented in the accessible and slightly ironic form of a music video.

You can see the

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor