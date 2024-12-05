Biocon Electric Launches New Range of Switches, Expands Nationwide

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 5: Biocon Electric, a leading Indian manufacturer & brand of electrical and electronic products, has announced the launch of its new range of switches, designed to meet the growing demand for innovative, high-quality electrical solutions across the country. The company's latest product range combines safety, functionality, and modern aesthetics, addressing the diverse needs of both residential and commercial spaces.

The newly launched switches are engineered to meet the highest safety standards while offering a variety of finishes, ensuring they complement various interior designs seamlessly. Known for their durability and ease of use, these switches reflect Biocon Electric's commitment to providing reliable, long-lasting products.

In addition to the switch range, Biocon Electric offers an extensive lineup of other essential electrical products, including LED lights, PVC Tapes, wires and cables, and MCB and Switchgear. These products are designed to cater to both everyday residential needs and specialized commercial and industrial applications, further solidifying the company's reputation as a comprehensive brand of electrical and electronic solutions. Biocon Electric is also a pioneer in PVC insulation tapes in India, setting industry standards for quality and reliability.

Biocon Electric's products are widely available across India, and the company is aggressively expanding its footprint to reach an even larger customer base. Currently operating in 14 states, Biocon Electric plans to extend its presence to 20 states by the end of next year. This expansion will allow the company to bring its high-quality products, including the newly launched switches, to customers nationwide.

The expansion and product launch is a part of Biocon Electric's broader strategy to become the leading brand of electrical and electronic products in India. The company focuses on making premium products accessible to a wider audience, offering high-quality solutions at affordable prices. This approach aligns with Biocon Electric's mission to cater to the needs of 99% of the Indian population, focusing on providing cost-effective solutions for all, not just the affluent.

Founders and the Company's Journey

The journey of Biocon Electric began in 1982 when the eldest brother, Milap Jain, started a small firm named Milap Marketing. Over time, this humble venture evolved into Biocon Electric, which is now a recognized name in the Indian electrical industry. The company was founded by five visionary directors: Milap Jain, Praveen Jain, Prakash Jain, Ranjeet Jain, and Vikram Jain. Together, they have built Biocon Electric into a prominent player in the market.

Biocon Electric's vision is clearto become the leading brand of all types of electrical and electronic products in India. The company's mission is equally ambitious: to provide premium-quality products at affordable prices, ensuring accessibility for the vast majority of the population, not just the elite. With this vision and mission, Biocon Electric aims to make a significant impact on the lives of millions of people across the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor