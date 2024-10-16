Biodimension Technology Secures Rs 121 Lakh in Funding Led by Campus Angels Network

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 16: Biodimension Technology Private Limited, a cutting-edge deep tech startup focused on human tissue and organ development, has successfully closed a Rs 121 lakh funding round led by Campus Angels Network. This investment will accelerate Biodimension's mission to revolutionize the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries with innovative tissue models that enable more efficient, ethical, and human-relevant testing for drug and cosmetic safety.

Founded in 2021 by Manoj Kumar Sampath (CEO), Ranjith Kumar Velusamy (Chief Innovation Officer), and Pradeep Arunachalam (Chief Operating Officer), Biodimension Technology has rapidly emerged as a leader in biofabrication technology. The company develops functional replicas of human tissues to serve as a platform for drug, chemical, and cosmetic testing. Their products provide an ethical alternative to animal testing, addressing significant challenges in pharmaceutical R&D and meeting the growing global demand for cruelty-free testing methods.

Leadership Insights

Manoj Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of Biodimension Technology, shared, "This funding marks a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine drug testing and healthcare innovation. With the support of Campus Angels Network, we are now positioned to scale our operations and expand the reach of our human tissue models. Our goal is to provide pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries with advanced testing platforms that offer more reliable, human-relevant data."

Chandran Krishnan, Managing Director & CEO of Campus Angels Network, emphasized, "Biodimension's innovative approach to biofabrication aligns perfectly with our philosophy of supporting deep tech startups that have a transformative impact. Their human tissue models not only offer a sustainable alternative to animal testing but also have the potential to greatly enhance the accuracy of pharmaceutical research and product testing. We are thrilled to partner with them on this exciting journey."

Strategic Growth

The funding will be utilized to enhance Biodimension's cleanroom facilities, ramp up product development, and expand marketing efforts to increase adoption of its tissue models. This investment will further solidify Biodimension's position as a leader in the rapidly growing non-animal testing market, positioning it for long-term growth and success in both the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Biodimension Technology

Biodimension Technology is a biotechnology company incubated by Vellore Institute of Technology TBI and Sastra ABLEST. The company develops human tissue models using advanced biofabrication technologies, providing a platform for more ethical and accurate testing in drug development, cosmetics, and other industries.

