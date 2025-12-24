BioPetroClean Wins Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Best Practices Recognition for Customer Value Leadership in Indian Smart Water Solutions

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], December 24: BioPetroClean (BPC), a global technology-driven water and wastewater treatment company, has been awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Best Practices Recognition for Customer Value Leadership in Indian Smart Water Solutions for Pharmaceuticals. The recognition highlights BPC's ability to deliver measurable customer value, lifecycle ROI, and performance stability across complex industrial water systems.

The award validates BPC's leadership in designing and deploying scalable solutions for critical industry segments and applications, including pharmaceuticals, oil and gas refineries, BPCL and IOCL operations, CETPs (Common Effluent Treatment Plants), the process industry, and emerging high-purity industries such as semiconductors and solar manufacturing. Frost & Sullivan's assessment acknowledges BPC's consistent role in enabling the transformation of existing plants through fast deployment and retrofit engineering, rather than disruptive greenfield replacement.

Industry Validation Across Complex Treatment Domains

Frost & Sullivan's independent evaluation highlights BPC's strength across diverse treatment and technical domains, including effluent treatment plants (ETP: with chemical and biological treatment processes), Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD: With UF/RO, MEE/MVR/LTE, and ATFD treatment systems), and ultra-pure water applications.

Frost & Sullivan also noted BPC's ability to reduce sludge generation and chemical dependency, contributing directly to operating cost reduction and energy load reduction.

Retrofit Automation and Digital Intelligence as Core Differentiators

A defining strength identified in the evaluation is BPC's depth of core competencies and technologies, particularly in retrofit automation and modular automation frameworks. BPC's solutions integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, allowing multi-site deployment across legacy treatment plants without prolonged shutdowns.

The company's TPI Oil and Water Separation Automation, advanced sampling & analysis systems, and multi-point analyzer architecture provide continuous, real-time monitoring across critical treatment stages. These systems feed into PureBI, BPC's proprietary digital intelligence platform, which combines digital twin modelling, predictive analytics, benchmarking, root-cause AI, and advanced monitoring into a unified operational layer.

PureBI enables rapid digitization of treatment assets, delivering site-specific digital twins within days instead of months.

The platform supports data-driven decision-making by correlating process variables, identifying anomalies, and recommending corrective actions before compliance or performance risks escalate.

Analyst Endorsement of PureBI and Digital Twin Deployment

"BioPetroClean's PureBI platform is purpose-built for industrial wastewater environments. Its pre-configured process libraries enable rapid digital twin deployment while supporting both automated and manual data inputs. This allows operators to transition quickly toward predictive, insight-led plant management,"

- Paul Hudson, Senior Industry Analyst, Sustainability & Circular Economy, Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan highlighted PureBI's role in enabling rapid deployment of digitization and data analytical tools for performance stability, BPC has delivered these solutions across pharmaceutical, Refinery, CETP, and process industry applications.

Demonstrated Customer Value and Lifecycle ROI

As part of its Customer Value Leadership assessment, Frost & Sullivan reviewed operational outcomes across multiple BPC deployments. The evaluation recorded tangible performance improvements, including:

* Throughput increase of up to 30% in retrofitted plants

* RO efficiency improvement of approximately 5%

* Evaporator load reduction by up to 10%

* Chemical reduction of up to 60%

* Sludge reduction resulting in disposal cost savings of up to 88%

* Stable operations under high TDS and fluctuating flow conditions

These results reinforce BPC's ability to deliver lifecycle ROI while maintaining compliance with stringent Environmental Compliance and broader regulatory frameworks.

The evaluation noted that BPC's solutions enable industries to meet evolving environmental mandates without compromising plant availability or production continuity.

Leadership Perspective

"This recognition reflects our focus on measurable outcomes rather than theoretical innovation," said Bhaskar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, BioPetroClean (BPC) India. "Across pharmaceuticals, refineries, CETPs, and process industries, customers adopt BPC for one reason - predictable performance with reduced operating cost. Our strength lies in retrofit engineering, digital intelligence, and biological treatment systems that scale across multiple sites."

Expanding Across High-Purity and Future-Ready Industries

Beyond pharmaceuticals, Frost & Sullivan recognised BPC's expanding role in oil and gas refineries, BPCL and IOCL facilities, CETPs, and process industries, as well as future-facing sectors such as semiconductors and solar manufacturing. These sectors demand ultra-pure water, zero tolerance for instability, and high compliance assurance.

BPC's modular automation, digital twin capabilities, and patented biological treatment solutions support fast deployment in high-flow-rate, saline, and variable-load environments. The company's approach enables industries to future-proof water infrastructure while maximising asset value from existing plants.

About BioPetroClean (BPC)

BioPetroClean is a global cleantech company specialising in advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions. Its portfolio includes patented biological treatment systems, automation platforms, analyzer-based monitoring, retrofit engineering, and the PureBI digital intelligence ecosystem. BPC serves pharmaceuticals, oil and gas refineries, CETPs, process industries, and high-purity manufacturing sectors, delivering scalable, compliant, and performance-driven water solutions.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan identifies organisations that demonstrate visionary innovation, operational excellence, and sustained customer value. Its Best Practices Recognition honours companies that set benchmarks for industry leadership and transformation.

Media and Partnership Enquiries

Industry stakeholders and partners are invited to engage with the BPC India leadership team to explore how automation, biological optimisation, digital intelligence, and retrofit solutions can enhance wastewater performance across ETP, TPI, CETP, and refinery operations.

BioPetroClean

Website: https://www.biopetroclean.co.in/

Address: Property No. 5, Second Floor, Block B, Pocket 3, Sector 17, Dwarka, New Delhi - 110078

Email: info@biopetroclean.co.in

Contact: +91 981 8602141

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor