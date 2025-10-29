BIRC 2025 to showcase live launch of India's first AI-based rice sorting system

New Delhi [India], October 29 : The two-day Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, starting Thursday at Bharat Mandapam here in the national capital, is set to highlight India's growing leadership in the global rice sector in what the organisers assert a live launch of the country's first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based rice sorting system.

The two-day conference, organised with the institutional support of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, will bring together delegates from over 80 nations, including top global rice importers, exporters, scientists, and policymakers, the organiser, Indian Rice Exporters' Federation (IREF), said in a statement on Wednesday.

Through BIRC 2025, they aim to build a future where Indian farmers, exporters, and innovators move forward togethercreating value for the economy while protecting the planet, Prem Garg, National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), said through the statement.

"It's about making Indian rice not just the most traded, but the most trusted in the world," Garg emphasised.

A special highlight of BIRC 2025 will be the felicitation of 17 Indian farmers by international buyers, recognising their contributions to quality, innovation, and sustainability in rice cultivation, the IREF statement added.

The farmers to be felicitated will represent a wide spectrum of statesUttar Pradesh (UP), West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), Manipur, Assam, Bihar, Kerala, and Maharashtraand unique varieties including Govindobhog, Kalajeera-Koraput, Type-3 Dehradhuni Basmati, Adamchini, Jeeraphool / Nagri Dubraj, Lokati Machi, Javaphul / Neemphul, Mushqbudgi, Chak-Hao (Aromatic Black Rice), Joha Rice, Katarni, Kaipad Rice, Palakkadan Matta, and Indrani.

"BIRC is an affirmation of global acceptance of Indian farmers and their growing recognition on the international stage. The event will also showcase India's improved technological capabilities," said Prem Garg.

"Powered by Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, the new system can simultaneously analyse the colour, size, shape, and structure of rice grains, offering unprecedented precision and efficiency while reducing costs, power consumption, and manpower. This marks a major leap forward for India's agri-processing sector," he added.

Showcasing India's Diversity and Innovation, BIRC 2025 will feature participation from all States and Union Territories, each showcasing their unique rice varieties and heritage grains, reflecting India's agricultural and cultural diversity.

A special Women Entrepreneurs, Startups, and MSME Pavilion will highlight innovation across the agri-value chainfrom seed development and post-harvest technologies to packaging, branding, digital trade, and blockchain-based traceability.

Live demonstrations, mentorship sessions, and export onboarding opportunities are expected to empower new and women-led enterprises.

"This initiative reinforces India's leadership in the global rice supply chain and will generate significant trade opportunities," Garg noted.

Through the two-day BIRC 2025, IREF is eyeing nearly Rs 1.8 lakh crore in global rice trade, with export agreements worth approximately Rs 25,000 crore expected to be signed during the conference.

These new markets will present a unique opportunity for Indian farmers to secure higher prices for their produce and reduce their dependence on MSP sales, thereby easing the subsidy burden, the IREF has asserted.

