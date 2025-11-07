BIRC 2025 united global rice Industry under one roof with deals worth Rs 30,153 cr says Dev Garg VP IREF

New Delhi [India], November 7 : The inaugural edition of the Bharat International Rice Conclave (BIRC) 2025 concluded on a high note, marking a historic moment for India's rice sector.

Over two days, the event brought together more than 10,000 participants, making it the largest-ever platform for the global rice community.

Delivering the valedictory address, Dev Garg, Vice President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), said, "BIRC 2025 has been a resounding success. For the first time, the entire rice ecosystem, farmers, millers, exporters, researchers, chefs, policymakers, financiers, and global buyers, came together under one roof." He added "When an Industry unites under one roof it redefines the future."

Garg lauded the tireless efforts of the Federation's office bearers and all stakeholders, calling the event a milestone for an industry that nourishes millions and anchors a vital share of India's agri-trade.

A key highlight of the conclave was the signing of deals worth Rs30,153 crore (approximately USD 3.7 billion), underscoring the sector's growing global significance. Garg noted that rice already contributes nearly 40-50 per cent of India's agricultural exports, reaffirming its strategic importance.

The Vice President also made a three-point appeal to the Government, for stability in duty structures, policy consistency, and support for sustainable agri-clusters. "Exporters need predictability. Stable policy allows us to plan, honour contracts, and strengthen global confidence," he emphasised.

BIRC 2025 also featured eight high-level technical sessions curated by Ernst & Young (EY) and moderated by leading media houses like Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, The Economic Times, The Financial Express, and CNBC TV18. These sessions informed the Federation's upcoming Vision and Roadmap for India's Rice Sector, aimed at aligning with India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Another major attraction was the culinary showcase curated in collaboration with APEDA, IRRI, ITC Hotels, and the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA), where chefs presented over 17 exotic and GI-tagged Indian rice varieties adapted for 26 international cuisines.

The valedictory session of BIRC 2025 launched a Coffee Table Book on Indian Rice, celebrating the grain's journey from Basmati to black rice and highlighting its cultural, economic, and global significance.

In his closing remarks, Garg said, "BIRC 2025 has set a benchmark. Together, we've shown what's possible when an industry unites around purpose, quality, and ambition. We now look ahead to BIRC 2026, bigger, better, and bolder.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor