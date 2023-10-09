BIRKENSTOCK set to leave a unique footprint at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI with SHIVAN & NARRESH

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 9: BIRKENSTOCK, the universal Zeitgeist and Purpose brand renowned for its unique footbed creating the experience of 'Naturgewolltes Gehen' (Walking as Intended by Nature), is set to make a creative appearance and leave its footprint in India at the upcoming season of Lakme India Fashion Week in association with FDCI. Coming together with SHIVAN & NARRESH for a special runway presentation, this exquisite showcase marks an important brand moment for BIRKENSTOCK in India further cementing its position as a powerhouse of understated, effortless style and fashion.

From the streets to the most influential global catwalks, from being a functional must-have item to a coveted fashion statement, BIRKENSTOCK's popularity and its ability to creatively blend its function-first ethos with high fashion is unparalleled. On the other hand, SHIVAN & NARRESH is India's first luxury holiday brand with a unique signature style that is bold, confident and sophisticated.

In the presentation titled GROUNDED IN NATURE, audiences will witness a curated assortment of some of BIRKENSTOCK's most beloved styles, reimagined in fresh materials, colors and textures, paired with SHIVAN & NARRESH's ready-to-wear collection - 'Suomi Series' that finds its roots in the designers' recent sojourn to Finland. During their travels, SHIVAN & NARRESH did an immersive dive into Suomi culture, which sparked the genesis of three iconic prints: Saun, Leviland and Aurorays.

BIRKENSTOCK's footwear, known for its comfort-first designs, pairs effortlessly with SHIVAN & NARRESH's innovative and sartorial aesthetics, resulting in a fusion of elegance and ease. Together, they are set to present an artistically curated mood board that sets to mark the ideal holiday and resort-wear fashion statement.

Speaking on the occasion, BIRKENSTOCK CEO Oliver Reichert says, "BIRKENSTOCK is more than a shoe; it's a way of thinking, a way of living! Our attention to craftsmanship and quality combined with a distinct democratic attitude since 1774 has enabled us to deliver an array of iconic silhouettes universally embraced by all. For BIRKENSTOCK, the focus is always about timelessness. We persistently celebrate our product archive and add newer, more elegant silhouettes and materials, to ensure there is a pair for every occasion, preference, purpose and purse. We are excited to present this story on the runway in India with GROUNDED IN NATURE alongside SHIVAN & NARRESH. Both brands share a common admiration for craftsmanship and excellence. Their design sensibilities blend perfectly with our vision of effortless style and comfort."

Speaking on the collection, Shivan Bhatiya, Head Designer & Narresh Kukreja, Creative Director, SHIVAN & NARRESH share, "Suomi series takes inspiration from our holiday trip to Finland. The joys of Nordic nature draws print inspirations from the striking Scandinavian landscapes, mesmerizing Northern Lights, aerial views of breathtaking snow-clad ski slopes, and the ancient self-care traditions of the Finnish Sauna Culture. 'Suomi,' the Finnish word for Finland, enlivens the soul of this creative journey. Coming together with BIRKENSTOCK came to be an instinctive and organic choice as both brands share a like-minded synergy and deep connection to nature's role in inspiring and enhancing everyday life. The designs seamlessly blend holiday allure with urban versatility. With this year's presentation we are excited to immerse our audience in the sensory richness of Nordic culture, fusing opulent comfort and functionality with our visually- immersive, maximalist design universe."

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless < > with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ('Naturgewolltes Gehen').

With around 6,200 employees worldwide, we believe how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, we operate a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produce all our footbeds in Germany. In addition, we assemble over 95% of our products in Germany and we source over 90% of our materials and components from Europe. We process our inputs to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry by operating state-of-the-art scientific laboratories for materials testing.

BIRKENSTOCK runs operational sites in Germany, in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse, Bavaria, Saxony, and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore and India.

