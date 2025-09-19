Birla Carbon Releases 2025 Sustainability Report 'Connected to a Greener Future'

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] / Marietta [Georgia], September 19: Birla Carbon, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality carbon-based materials, today announced its 13th annual Sustainability Report 2025, titled 'Connected to a Greener Future'.The report highlights Birla Carbon's progress on its 'Share the Future' sustainability strategy, which prioritizes sustainability, circularity, innovation, and stakeholder collaboration, while setting out its roadmap to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Sharing his thoughts on the report, JohnLoudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer, Birla Carbon, said, "Sustainability and innovation are inseparable parts of our business. From circular solutions like Continua™ SCM to digital systems that track emissions and water use, we are continuously raising the bar for responsible growth. The release of our 13th Sustainability Report reflects these sentiments along with another year of meaningful achievements, forward momentum, and renewed commitment to our purpose, Share the Strength." He further added, "Our journey continues to be shaped by the evolving needs of our customers, our responsibility to our stakeholders, and our focus on building a safer, more inclusive, and innovative organization for our employees. We strengthened our pathway to net zero carbon emissions, expanded our global footprint with the most ambitious capital investments in the company's history, and set new benchmarks in safety, inclusion, and operational excellence."

Report Highlights

Safety

- In FY 2024-25, achieved lowest ever Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR)

- Egypt and Italy plants maintained nearly 1,500 days without recordable incidents

- Spain and Patalganga, India, surpassed 2,000 days with zero recordable incidents

Global expansions

- The Asia Post Treatment plant in Patalganga, India, was commissioned in October 2024, producing ultra-high-performance specialty grades for the coatings and inks industries

- Expansion in Hungary, and greenfield projects in India and Thailand are underway, strengthening our ability to serve regional and global customers

Environment

- 100% of our manufacturing sites use recycled process water and/or harvested rainwater in their operations

- Achieved 11% reduction in CO₂ equivalent emissions related to shipping in Q4 FY2025 compared to Q4 FY2024

Awards and Recognition

- Received the Environment+Energy Leader Award for the Seawater Scrubbing Project at Franklin, Louisiana, USA, reducing SOx and NOx emissions by over 90%

- Received 13 Gold Safety Certificates from the International Carbon Black Association (ICBA), the highest among six member companies

Manufacturing

- All 16 carbon black manufacturing plants are ISCC Plus certified

- Every manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 certified for automotive quality management, underscoring product excellence alongside sustainability

Looking forward, Birla Carbon remains focused on the fundamentals that defines the company: innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence. The global shift toward sustainability is not a passing trend; it is a fundamental transformation in how business will be conducted in the decades ahead. Birla Carbon is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, creating solutions that empower customers, communities, and future generations towards a net zero world.

To explore the Birla Carbon Sustainability Report 2025, visit - www.birlacarbon.com/sustainability-at-birla-carbon/

To download a copy of the report, click here.

