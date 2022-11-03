Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Greater Noida earns prestigious AACSB Accreditation: Joins Ivy League of Top Global B-Schools

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), a premier private B-School supported by the Basant Kumar Birla group of companies has earned the prestigious AACSB Accreditation. With this coveted international recognition, BIMTECH has joined the elite club of AACSB Accredited B-schools in India and abroad.

The US-based accrediting body i.e. Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) Accreditation is considered to be a Gold standard in management education. It provides a framework of 15 international standards on which B-Schools worldwide assess the quality of their education.

In an official statement sharing the news, Stephanie M. Bryant, Executive Vice President and Chief Accreditation Officer of AACSB, congratulated BIMTECH and its entire team for their roles in earning this respected honour.

Sharing her delight on achieving this milestone, Smt. Jayashree Mohta, Chairperson, Board of Governors, BIMTECH, expressed, "This reputed international recognition is a demonstration of our Institute's strong focus on continuous improvement to drive innovative teaching, research, curriculum development, and student learning."

Dr Harivansh Chaturvedi, Director, BIMTECH, on this occasion said, "I am happy to receive the confirmation of AACSB Accreditation. I congratulate the faculty, staff, students and all other stakeholders for making it possible. This prestigious honour is going to be a game changer for to mark its presence on the global arena of management education."

AACSB International (AACSB), a global non-profit association, connects educators, students, and businesses to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to over 1,850 member organizations and more than 950 accredited business schools worldwide. AACSB's accreditation processes are . (Source: )

The Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) was established in 1988 under the aegis of the Birla Academy of Art and Culture. The Institute is governed by an eminent board of governors mostly drawn from the top echelons of the industry. To learn more about the Institute and its course offerings, visit

Admissions Open

Admissions are now open for the Batch 2023-25 for two-years full-time residential, AICTE approved, PGDM programs which are equivalent to MBA. MBA aspirants can apply now at

This story has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor