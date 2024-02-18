Birla Institute of Management Technology organises 4th edition of Business Literature Festival 2024

New Delhi [India], February 18 : Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) conducted its extravaganza festival 'BIMTECH Business Literature Festival' on Saturday at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, with resounding success.

The festival was graced and addressed by dignitaries like Shiv Shivakumar, Operating Partner, Advent International and Former Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer at PepsiCo and Nokia; Ravi Kant, Ex-Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Tata Motors; R Gopalakrishnan, Ex-Executive Director, Tata Sons Ltd; Harit Nagpal, CEO, Tata Sky; Harish Bhat, Former Brand Custodian, Tata Sons Ltd.; Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, SS Dubey, Dean Academics BIMTECH.

To foster the habit of reading business literature amongst students and professionals, BIMTECH also hosted acclaimed authors, editors, budding writers and esteemed journalists, exhibiting the camaraderie between literary figures and some of the finest business veterans.

Shiv Shivakumar, emphasized the importance of reading books and said, "A book is our best friend."

He further said, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, the average time spent reading books increased from 9 hours per week to 16 hours per week. This surge in reading indicates a latent demand for books, showcasing that people are willing to engage with education. As authors and publishers, we must recognize the potential of the book industry and work together to create high-quality, engaging content that captures the imagination and encourages people to spend more time reading."

Shivakumar urged the audience to commit to reading books, emphasizing that doing so not only educates but also makes individuals more interested in the world.

The event was categorised into six intellectually engaging sessions with two panel discussions on topics of significance such as 'Strong women, Strong World' and 'Mind Matters: Nurturing Mental Wellness'. A masterclass was organized on 'Global Leadership through Poetry' with Abhay K. (Diplomat, Poet and DDG, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi) which was organized by 'Majlis Club', the debating and theater society of BIMTECH, in collaboration with the UN Global Compact Network India.

This one-of-a-kind literature festival also witnessed an entire session on unveiling of three books straight out of the oven, namely, 'Rx for Resilience' by Dr. Saroj Dubey, 'Enhancing Leadership Skills Through Deeper Self Awareness' by Dr. Shivani Khetan and 'NEWSPRINT to HEARTPRINTS' by Dr. Abhijit K. Chattoraj, Dr. Srinath Sridharan, and Ms. Saloni Sinha.

In the Fireside Chat, Harish Bhat, author of 'Restless Lives' & Former Brand Custodian- Tata Sons, in conversation with Harit Nagpal, CEO of Tata Play, delved into a thought-provoking discussion on the book 'Adapt: To Thrive, Not Just Survive'.

Harit Nagpal, CEO of Tata Sky and author of the book "Adapt," underscored the importance of adaptability in a rapidly changing world. Harit Nagpal was in conversation with Harish Bhat, the former brand custodian of Tata Sons. He compared adaptability to the chameleon, a creature known for its ability to change color to blend into its environment, illustrating the need for individuals and organizations to be agile and responsive to the shifting landscape.

He emphasized that in the modern era, the pace of change is accelerating, with each new change occurring faster and being more significant than the last. He mentioned examples such as the COVID-19 pandemic and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) as drivers of rapid change.

The valedictory address was delivered by R. Gopalakrishnan, Ex-Executive Director, of Tata Sons Ltd., Ex-Vice Chairman-Hindustan Lever, and author of 'Inside the Boardroom', who congratulated the BBLF4 team for planning the event meticulously and organizing the insightful interactions.

Remarking on the huge outreach of the fest, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, said, "Witnessing the massive success of the past three editions, BIMTECH is back with its flagship literature festival to foster the habit of reading about business landscape among students and stakeholders. This niche literary celebration has brought together excelling business leaders, authors and industry experts to engage in thoughtful discussions on the latest waves in the world of business."

This Biz-Lit Fest presented a distinctive blend of business literary flavor through readings of literary works, engaging panel discussions, and hands-on workshops; which aimed to bring together like-minded individuals from academia, journalism, media, and the widespread literary community at large.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor