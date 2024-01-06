"BIS influenced both industry, consumers across country": Union Minister Piyush Goyal at 77th Foundation Day celebration

New Delhi [India], January 6 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, addressed the 77th Foundation Day celebration of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) virtually, focusing on the theme 'Dialogue for Strengthening Quality Ecosystem in India.'

Goyal lauded the significant role played by BIS in transforming the industry landscape and instilling confidence among consumers, particularly highlighting the positive impact on the hallmarking of jewellery across the nation.

Minister Goyal said, "In this manner, BIS has significantly influenced both the industry and consumers across the country, leading to notable transformations in the hallmarking of jewellery. It has been brought to my attention that hallmarking facilities are now accessible in nearly 340 districts, with over 4.15 lakh articles being hallmarked daily. As of today, 90-95 per cent of customers purchasing jewellery ensure that their chosen pieces are hallmarked, providing a guarantee that individuals receive gold commensurate with the paid price".

"Prior to 2014, toys of a comparable nature were largely inexpensive and of subpar quality, mostly imported from abroad. Recognizing this issue, we took proactive measures by enhancing serviceability and implementing rigorous quality testing. It became evident that the toys children were playing with were neither safe nor of satisfactory quality. Following the imposition of a quality control order, I am pleased to note that toy imports have decreased by nearly 52 per cent", said Minister Goyal.

The emphasis on quality standards and hallmarking has contributed to creating a transparent and trustworthy ecosystem in the jewellery market.

Reflecting on the progress made in the toy industry, Goyal drew attention to the situation before 2014, where cheap and low-quality toys predominantly entered the market from abroad.

The minister applauded the efforts taken to enhance quality standards, testing procedures, and the implementation of a quality control order.

As a result, he expressed satisfaction in sharing that the import of toys has witnessed a substantial decline of nearly 52 per cent.

The Quality Control Order has played a pivotal role in regulating the toy market, ensuring that products meet defined standards of safety and quality.

Goyal's remarks underscored the government's commitment to safeguarding consumers' interests and fostering a culture of quality consciousness in the manufacturing sector.

The 77th Foundation Day celebration of BIS served as a platform for acknowledging the organization's contributions to setting standards and enhancing the overall quality ecosystem in India.

As the country continues to strive for excellence in various sectors, the role of institutions like BIS becomes increasingly crucial in shaping a robust and reliable marketplace.

