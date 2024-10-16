Bishop Cotton School Shimla Celebrates 165 Years of Legacy with Old Cottonian’s Weekend 2024

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 16: Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Shimla, is celebrating 165 years of educational excellence as one of India's premier all-boys boarding schools. BCS has a storied history as one of Asia’s oldest public schools for boys, founded in 1859 by Bishop George Edward Lynch Cotton.

The Old Cottonian's Weekend celebration, to be held from October 18-20, 2024, marks a significant milestone in the school's journey. It will bring together alumni from across the globe to celebrate the institution's enduring legacy. The Honourable Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mr. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, will be the Chief Guest for the event, lending his presence to this historic celebration.



This weekend guest will witness a music concert by renowned singer Akriti Kakar on October 18th. The concert will be preceded by a performance from the BCS School Band, which will serve as the warm-up act. The following day will feature a spectacular Son et Lumière light and sound show, showcasing rare archive images from the 1880s that depict the school’s rich history and diverse community. The multi-format show, projected on the school's main building, will include performances by current BCS students.

The event will also include like every year, sports matches between alumni and the current school teams, a special chapel service, and the release of publications that commemorate the school's 165-year journey. Among the notable releases will be a Special Cover and Cancellation by the GPO, and two publications: Pegasus, a collection of poetry by BCS students, and a reprint of the history book, Overcome Evil with Good.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Henry Jodrell, Great Grandson of Bishop George Edward Lynch Cotton stated, “It is the greatest of honour to be invited by the OCA to tread in the footsteps of my great-great-great-grandfather, Bishop Cotton. His legacy is not a building but a place where teachers and pupils can share knowledge, make friends, and strive to overcome evil with good. The 165-year celebration is a magnificent landmark and testament to the achievements of those who went before and those that are a part of the school today.”

Simon Weale, Director of Bishop Cotton School, commented, “Bishop Cotton School is celebrating its 165th birthday. Founded in 1859, the same year that Charles Darwin published his book on the Origin of Species, the school has evolved from a small institution for middle-ranking British officials into a globally recognized Indian school. BCS has endured many challenges over the years, but in overcoming them, it has shaped modern India by producing leaders in every field, including public service, business, and the arts. This will be a celebration to remember.”

Weale also emphasized the school's ongoing commitment to excellence, stating, “BCS prides itself on challenging young people to be the best version of themselves. The legacy of Bishop Cotton, Shimla, is about teaching boys to succeed through hard work, routine, training, and a healthy lifestyle. This event is a celebration of that legacy.”

About Bishop Cotton School

Bishop Cotton School was founded in 1859 by Bishop George Edward Lynch Cotton, a British educationalist who had served as Headmaster at Marlborough College, UK, before coming to India. Over its 165-year history, BCS has produced a distinguished roster of alumni, including leaders in public service, business, arts, and more. Its alumni network spans the globe, with many graduates excelling in various fields, both in India and internationally.

The school is committed to providing a world-class education that equips its students to take on global roles, with a strong emphasis on discipline, intellectual growth, and character-building. Recently ranked No. 1 in the Vintage Boys’ Boarding Schools category by Education World Magazine (2024/25 issue)

For more information on Bishop Cotton School and the 165th Anniversary Celebrations, visit https://bishopcottonshimla.com/or contact 0177 262 0880.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor