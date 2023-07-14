Bisleri Continues #CarryYourGame Campaign By Finalizing 2-Year Deal With Ultimate Table Tennis League As Hydration Partner

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Bisleri, India's leading packaged drinking water, partners with The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) as the Official Hydration Partner for the next two years. The partnership is part of the #CarryYourGame campaign to establish a stronger brand connect with Bisleri, hydration and sports. The Ultimate Table Tennis is India’s premier table tennis tournament scheduled from July 13 to 30 in Pune, Maharashtra.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are delighted to partner with the Ultimate Table Tennis League as part of our #CarryYourGame campaign wherein we will also be releasing limited edition bottles featuring Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal Achanta and Hana Matelova. We are committed to establish the strong link between Bisleri and Hydration by celebrating sportsmanship and endurance of athletes and players from all genres of sports.”

Ekansh Gupta, VP, IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis, expressed their enthusiasm on the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to have Bisleri as our Official Hydration Partner for the tournament. Bisleri's commitment to providing safe and pure water aligns with our mission of offering the athletes the right hydration, enabling them to perform well during the game. We hope the association will help enhance the overall experience for players and fans alike."

As the Official Hydration Partner, Bisleri will play a vital role in ensuring the participants and attendees stay hydrated throughout the intense competition. The association will be further promoted through co-branded Bisleri delivery trucks, which will travel across the city, creating excitement among the youth.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform-Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

The IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis is powered by Dafa News. IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis is India’s premier table tennis league and has been a game-changer for the sport in India since its inception in 2017. The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India. With top athletes and coaches from India and the rest of the world forming the crux of the league, IndianOil UTT has managed to become a truly global phenomenon and has witnessed the emergence of star Indian talents such as Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra. Bengaluru Smashers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and U Mumba TT will fight for the crown in Season 4 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune from July 13 to 30. The exciting action will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 and streamed on JioCinema. Fans can also book their tickets on BookMyShow.

