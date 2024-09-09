Bisleri International Continues its Commitment to Sustainable Development in the Himalayan Valley with the Restoration of Nubra Valley Reservoir

NewsVoir

Leh (Ladakh)/Jammu and Kashmir [India], September 9: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water company, proudly announces the successful restoration of an existing irrigation water reservoir in Sumoor Village, Nubra Valley, Leh. This project is part of Bisleri's 'Project Nayi Umeed', which continues to address critical water needs in the region by restoring essential water infrastructure. The reservoir underwent a thorough desilting and repair process to optimize its capacity and operational efficiency and is now able to hold 12 million litres of water.

The reservoir will provide a reliable water supply for irrigation, directly benefiting 200 households in Sumoor Village. The restored reservoir will play a crucial role in supporting agricultural activities, ensuring that the community can maintain their crops throughout the year. The project addresses the pressing issue of water scarcity, which has historically impacted agricultural productivity and the livelihoods of local farmers.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. K Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs said, "Bisleri is dedicated to empowering communities through sustainable water management solutions. The restoration of the reservoir in Nubra Valley represents our continued commitment to providing long-term benefits to the people of this region. Last year, we successfully impacted the lives of 210 families and approximately 1,050 households in Ladakh. This success has motivated us to extend the initiative, aiming to reach even more families. By ensuring a steady water supply, we are helping to secure the agricultural future of Sumoor Village and promoting the overall well-being of its residents."

Adding to this, Mr. Rigzen Lundup, Councillor, stated, "Ladakh's arid, cold climate depends on snowmelt and glacier runoff for water, but climate change has reduced availability due to fluctuating snowfall and rising temperatures. In these challenging conditions, we applaud Bisleri's initiative to restore the reservoir as a vital achievement for our community. Bisleri's unwavering support has been instrumental in overcoming past water scarcity challenges and enhancing our agricultural resilience. We are looking forward to bringing enduring prosperity to Sumoor Village with this project."

In 2023, Bisleri successfully restored a similar reservoir in the region, and this new endeavor is an extension that further demonstrates the company's commitment to sustainable development. This initiative is a key component of the 'Bisleri Greener Promise' philosophy, dedicated to combating climate change, ensuring access to safe and healthy water, and fostering a robust circular economy. Under the 'Project Nayi Umeed', Bisleri has successfully built or restored 250 check dams, harvesting nearly 25 billion litres of water. These efforts have directly benefitted over 280 villages and nearly 53,000 farmers, irrigating more than 17,000 acres of land.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor