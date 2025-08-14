Bisleri International Inaugurates Rejuvenated Pond and Plantation Drive to Develop Biodiversity Park at Abupur Village, Ghaziabad

NewsVoir

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14: In a significant step towards environmental restoration and community engagement, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., under its flagship CSR initiative "Bisleri Greener Promise," inaugurated a rejuvenated pond and plantation drive to develop Biodiversity Park at Abupur Village, Ghaziabad. The pond rejuvenation, supported by Bisleri, aims to revive local ecosystems while fostering sustainable community participation. A key part of the support provided by Bisleri includes a door-to-door plastic waste collection program in collaboration with NGO, IPCA, aimed at ensuring proper waste segregation, recycling, and maintaining cleanliness in and around the village.

The inauguration was graced by Shri Vidya Kumar Bhushan, Retd. IFS, Former PCCF & HOFF, Punjab; Smt. Shweta Pawar, Gram Pradhan, Abupur Village, Shri Ashish Jain, Director, Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), and Mr. K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., alongside community leaders, volunteers, and school students.

Mr. K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International said, "At Bisleri, sustainability is a responsibility that we embrace with every initiative. The rehabilitation of the pond and development of the Abupur Biodiversity Park reflect our belief that environmental restoration and community well-being go hand in hand. By conserving water, promoting biodiversity, and encouraging responsible plastic management, we aim to create a lasting positive impact that future generations can inherit with pride."

Adding to this, Mr. Vidya Bhushan Kumar, Retd IFS Officer, Former PCCF & HOEFF, Punjab remarked, "Flourishing ecosystems are the foundation for thriving communities. The rejuvenation of the Abupur pond and biodiversity park showcases how local stewardship and sustainable practices can revive nature's balance while creating lasting benefits for people and wildlife alike."

Biodiversity Park in Abupur Village, Ghaziabad is developed around the greenery belt of the pond area to fight air pollution and boost biodiversity. It features diverse plant species: like Amaltas, Bael, Arjun, Bahera, Kadam, Jamun, Pipal, Bottle Brush, Boughen villa, Khus grass etc. The rejuvenated pond, coupled with the plastic waste collection support, will ensure the longevity of the park's biodiversity.

The pond rejuvenation and plastic collection drives are a part of Bisleri's Greener Promise, a commitment to building a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future through focused initiatives in water stewardship, plastic management, and biodiversity conservation.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating a greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

