Bisleri International Partners with Forest Department, Government of Rajasthan to Inaugurates a Material Recovery Facility at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) [India], January 31: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. in association with the Forest Department, Government of Rajasthan inaugurated a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve located in Sawai Madhopur. This marks the first-ever MRF to be established in an Indian forest. The initiative aims to create more awareness among visitors on sustainability and aims to foster a more ecological environment in the region.

The MRF Centre was inaugurated by Shri Anoop K.R., IFS, Chief Conservator of Forest; Smt Shubham Chaudhary, IAS, District Collector, Sawai Madhopur; Shri K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, and Dr. R. Bhakar, IFS, Deputy Conservator of Forest. Also present at the event were Shri Rajendra Mali, Sarpanch, Khilchipur; Shri Om Saini, Sarpanch, Sherpur; Shri Shahid Ali, Sarpanch, Khatipura; and Shri Buddi Prakash and Sarpanch, Himmatpura.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Anoop K.R., IFS, Chief Conservator of Forest, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, "The Material Recovery Facility in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (Sawai Madhopur) aligns with the critical mission of Swachh Bharat Mission. This will play a pivotal role in achieving sustainable waste management. This partnership demonstrates how public-private partnerships can effectively address pressing environmental issues. I express my gratitude to Bisleri International for the efforts towards creating a cleaner ecosystem and fostering community involvement, which aligns with our vision of a greener and more sustainable Ranthambore."

The facility will focus primarily on promoting 100% plastic waste segregation at the source and sending it to the recycler. This initiative will cover seven nearby villages and the entire region under the Tiger Reserve including forts and monuments supervised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Ganesh Dham Temple, and hotels situated in forest land. Additionally, Bisleri plans to engage with local communities through educational campaigns and encourage schools, colleges, and bulk waste generators to adopt sustainable waste management practices.

Shri K. Ganesh, Director of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs at Bisleri International, expressed, "The inauguration of the Material Recovery Facility in Ranthambore reinforces our commitment to sustainable waste management. Through our 'Bottles for Change' initiative, we empower communities to embrace recycling and the circular economy, reflecting Bisleri's dedication to environmental stewardship and community impact."

The MRF is a key part of Bisleri's 'Bottles for Change' initiative that addresses critical challenges in plastic waste management by fostering responsible plastic usage, disposal, and recycling. The program highlights the recyclability and eco-friendliness of PET bottles and shows how plastic can be valuable resources rather than disposable waste. Since its launch, the program has engaged over 2.633 million citizens across 34 cities. It has collaborated with 5,343 housing societies, 1,669 schools and colleges, 1,093 hotels and restaurants, and 1,272 corporations to drive plastic collection and segregation.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

