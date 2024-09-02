Bisleri International Partners with the Government of Goa to Enhance Waste Management Practices in Mormugao

NewsVoir

Panjim (Goa) [India], September 2: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. exchanged letter of intent (LOI) with Chairman Goa State Pollution Control Board, in presence of Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa at the Green Goa Summit 2024, held at the Raj Bhavan in Dona Paula, Goa today to enhance plastic waste management practices in Mormugao, Vasco. Recognizing the critical role of effective waste management in maintaining public health and enhancing the quality of life for residents. Bisleri is committed to fostering sustainable development and environmental stewardship under its CSR initiative, 'Bottles for Change'.

This collaboration brings together key partners, including the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB), Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC), and the Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC), to address the waste management challenges in Mormugao. The initiative aims to develop and implement comprehensive educational programs that raise awareness about effective waste management practices among residents, businesses, and educational institutions within the Mormugao Municipal Council. Additionally, the partnership focuses on improving the efficiency of dry and plastic waste collection, segregation, and recycling processes, thereby ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment in Mormugao.

The collaboration also involves training staff at Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) managed by MMC and supporting the operations of Self-Help Group (SHG)-run recovery facilities at Harvalem. To ensure continuous improvement and transparency, robust mechanisms will be established to monitor the effectiveness of these waste management initiatives, collect performance data, and provide regular reports to GSPCB, GWMC, and MMC. The entire initiative will be implemented with the expertise and local waste management partner SampurnEURarth Environment Solution Pvt. Ltd., Bisleri's dedicated implementation partner in the state of Goa.

Mahesh K Patil, Chairman Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, "This partnership will drive meaningful change and contribute positively to the environmental and public health landscape of Goa."

Speaking on this occasion, K Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, said, " On behalf of Bisleri, we are immensely grateful to the Goa State Pollution Control Board, Goa Waste Management Corporation, Mormugao Municipal Council, and the Government of Goa for their unwavering support in this critical partnership. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing plastic waste management practices in Mormugao, which will undoubtedly benefit the community and the environment. By working together with local authorities, businesses, education institutes and residents, we aim to drive sustainable change that will positively impact public health and the quality of life for all. We look forward to a long-term and fruitful partnership that will continue to evolve and strengthen Goa's environmental stewardship over the coming years."

During the summit, Bisleri also presented the book "Towards Responsible Use of Plastics", a manual for schools prepared in collaboration with the Centre for Environment Education (CEE). This manual promotes sustainable plastic use through the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, aiming to educate students about responsible plastic consumption, and disposal of used plastic and sending for recycling and encourage behavioural change.

The summit brought together key stakeholders, including Mahesh Patil, Chairman of GSPCB; Dr Ashok Khosla, Chairman of Development Alternatives; and Guest of Honour, Aleixo Sequeira, Minister for Environment, Law & Judiciary, Captain of Ports & Legislative Affairs, Mauvin Godinho, Minister for Industries, Govt of Goa, Shripad Naik, Union Minister for Power & New Renewable Energy, Suresh Prabhu, Chancellor of Rishihood University, Sonipat and Former Union Minister for Environment & Forest, and among others, to discuss strategies for accelerating the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda in Goa.

'Bottles for Change' is a core initiative under the Bisleri Greener Promise campaign, designed to raise awareness about the value of post-consumer plastic and promote its responsible recycling. By engaging over one million citizens across 20 cities, the initiative fosters environmental sustainability and encourages communities to adopt greener practices.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

