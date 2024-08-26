Bisleri International Partners with Uttar Pradesh Forest Department; Launches Infrastructure Improvements and Mobilizes 200+ Volunteers for a Mega Cleaning Drive

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 26: Bisleri International, today, organized a mega cleaning drive and installed display boards depicting bird history in collaboration with UP Forest Department at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, a vital ecological haven located at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border. The initiative is a part of a larger commitment aimed towards the improvement and conservation of the sanctuary's infrastructure.

The program was graced with the presence of esteemed guest, P K Srivastava, IFS, District Forest Officer (DFO) of the Forest Department, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida, along with K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International.

The restoration program included critical improvements like updating and repairing bird information display boards, installing new signage to improve the overall visitor experience, benefiting both the sanctuary and its visitors. The sanctuary is roughly four-square kilometers in size and houses more than 300 species of waterbirds. The most prominent feature of the sanctuary is the large lake created by damming the river, which lies between Okhla village to the west and Gautam Budh Nagar to the east. The sanctuary draws over 70 thousand visitors each year.

P K Srivastava, IFS, District Forest Officer (DFO) of the Forest Department, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida. praised Bisleri International's initiative, stating: "The Okhla Bird Sanctuary is a critical haven for a diverse array of bird species and an important site for conservation and education. This cleaning drive is a significant contribution to preserving and improving this vital ecological resource. By updating facilities and enhancing visitor experiences, these efforts will help sustain the sanctuary's role as an essential refuge for wildlife and an inspiring destination for nature enthusiasts."

K Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, said, "Our partnership with the Okhla Bird Sanctuary shows our dedication to environmental sustainability. This cleaning drive is integral to our broader efforts to support and enhance the sanctuary's infrastructure, ensuring it continues to serve as a vital habitat and an educational resource."

Earlier this year, Bisleri International successfully restored and rededicated a Lake at Madras Christian College, enhancing its water-holding capacity to 20 million liters. This project, supported by Mega Foundations and the Scrub Society, involved widening the lake's boundaries, desilting, developing an island to attract bird species, restoring the check dam, planting over 100 native species, and installing an IoT-enabled floating duck for real-time water quality monitoring. These efforts reflect Bisleri's commitment towards environmental conservation and community engagement.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

